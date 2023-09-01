Lions aim to floor Gallants to get second win

After starting the Motsepe Foundation Championship with a 2-0 victory against the University of Pretoria in their opening match, Hungry Lions coach Henry Basie expects a difficult encounter when they visit Marumo Gallants at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
Gallants began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Casric Stars and will be chasing their first victory tomorrow.
Basie feels the fact that Gallants are coming from the DStv Premiership following their relegation last season will hand them an advantage, which makes the encounter more difficult.
“Going into the match, we face a well-experienced team who are just coming from Premiership, and it will be tough for us,” Basie told Sowetan.
“But it's a promotional league, so we all need to go there on the day and try to give our best. Hopefully, we can put out the best performance and get a result there.”
Basie also said it wasimportant for his side to get successive victories and build momentum for the rest of the season.
“We are obviously looking for that back-to-back win, but if you look at Gallants, they scored two goals in their previous match away. Looking at them, they are not a team that sits back and they will want to win this game,” he said.
“They were away in the first match and this time, they are playing at home with us and it’s not going to be easy, but we can get a result. We will try to find a way of getting maximum points.
“In our previous match, what we did right was we took the chances we created and that was the difference that’s what we need to do again.
“We are happy that we managed to get the points. It was our home game and we needed to double our efforts because home games are important to win.”
NFD Fixtures
All matches will kickoff at 3pm.
Today: JDR v La Masia, Soshanguve; Rovers v Baroka, Isak Steyl.
Tomorrow: Leopards v Casric, Thohoyandou; Magesi v Callies, Old Peter Mokaba; Gallants v Lions, Lucas Moripe; Milford v Orbit, Princess Magogo; Upington v Venda, GWK Park.
Sunday: University of PTA v Maritzburg, Tuks
