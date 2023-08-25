Masutha eyes win that can set season tone for VFC

Venda Football Club (VFC) coach Joel Masutha is eyeing a perfect start against JDR Stars in their opening match of the Motsepe Foundation Championship at Thohoyandou Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
Masutha feels a win against Stars will set the tone for the season as they look to do better than the previous campaign.
Last season, VFC finished 11th on the log table and this campaign, the plan is to finish in a position that could see them qualify for the promotional play-offs, if they don’t win the league.
“We tried to leave no stone unturned and knowing exactly how dangerous JDR can be and how strong they are, we are expecting a very tough match,” Masutha told Sowetan yesterday.
“We want to start on the right note, so I believe we are ready for the match and the season. We want to start the campaign with a victory, which we know is not going to be easy to achieve. Beating a team of JDR’s calibre will go a long way in improving the confidence and belief in our players.
“I feel we need to win this one because it opens many doors and gives us that hope to say, 'yes we’ve prepared well and we can beat big teams like JDR'.”
Stars finished sixth last season and will also be targeting a perfect start as they also aim to improve their position this year.
Masutha believes they have a balanced squad. Some of the players they have for this campaign include Ludwe Mpakumpaku, Edmore Chirambadare, Thabiso Nkoana and Khomotso Masia.
“I’m happy with the squad. We have a very balanced team full of quality and fighters because you can have all the stars, but if the attitude is not right and team spirit is not there, you won’t achieve anything,” he said.
NFD Fixtures
Today: La Masia v Upington, Dobsonville (3pm); Callies v Leopards, TUT (3pm); Maritzburg v Milford, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Lions v University of PTA, Isak Steyl (3pm); Orbit v Rovers, Giant (3pm); VFC v Stars, Thohoyandou (3pm)
Sunday: Casric v Gallants, Solomon Mahlangu (3pm); Baroka v Magesi, Global (3pm).
