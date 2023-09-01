SOWETAN | City of Joburg needs rule of law and housing

Our nation woke up to one of its worst tragedies yesterday.
At least 73 people died in a fire that ravaged a building in the Johannesburg CBD in the early hours of the morning.
The scene was the most disastrous in decades, rescue teams told us.
While the cause of the fire is not yet known, we can reasonably conclude that this carnage could have been prevented.
Like many buildings in the area, the five-storey structure, owned by the City, was uninhabitable and had fallen into the hands of property hijackers, who profit from dangerous slums downtown.
No sooner had the news of fatalities broken yesterday, than the scene was abuzz with officials and politicians from different spheres government, showing solidarity with the victims and assuring the nation of their efforts to deal with the human settlement crisis in the inner city.
The latter, however, is a promise we have heard all too often.
Granted, the problem is a complex one.
It is about a genuine need for decent housing by many who flock to Joburg in search for a better life.
Equally, it is about the exploitation of this need by criminal syndicates who benefit from the status quo.
This is further enabled by poor administration and lack of enforcement of the laws of this country.
City of Joburg officials were at pains yesterday to argue that their efforts to clamp down on lawlessness through evictions are stonewalled by NGOs through litigation.
This claim is disingenuous and papers over the complexity of the issue.
Authorities have the responsibility to ensure laws are adhered to, both by individuals as well as state officials in their discharge of their duties.
They must act against criminality and equally ensure human rights are not violated.
These two responsibilities are not mutually exclusive and are there to prevent lawlessness and the abuse of power.
The crisis in the Joburg CBD needs leadership commitment, cooperation between all arms of government as well as those who advocate for the rights of economically vulnerable people.
Populist solutions will not solve what is a real and multi-layered problem.
What is needed is a realistic plan, backed up by resourced intelligence and law enforcement machinery to crack down on lawlessness and a government that provides decent housing opportunities for people.
SOWETAN | City of Joburg needs rule of law and housing
Authorities have the responsibility to ensure laws are adhered to
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
