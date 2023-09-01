×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | City of Joburg needs rule of law and housing

Authorities have the responsibility to ensure laws are adhered to

By Sowetan - 01 September 2023 - 08:47
People walk past the apartment block where a deadly fire broke out, in Johannesburg, South Africa, September 1, 2023.
People walk past the apartment block where a deadly fire broke out, in Johannesburg, South Africa, September 1, 2023.
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Our nation woke up to one of its worst tragedies yesterday. 

At least 73 people died in a fire that ravaged a building in the Johannesburg CBD in the early hours of the morning.

The scene was the most disastrous in decades, rescue teams told us.

While the cause of the fire is not yet known, we can reasonably conclude that this carnage could have been prevented.

Like many buildings in the area, the five-storey structure, owned by the City, was uninhabitable and had fallen into the hands of property hijackers, who profit from dangerous slums downtown.

No sooner had the news of fatalities broken yesterday, than the scene was abuzz with officials and politicians from different spheres government, showing solidarity with the victims and assuring the nation of their efforts to deal with the human settlement crisis in the inner city.

The latter, however, is a promise we have heard all too often.

Granted, the problem is a complex one.

It is about a genuine need for decent housing by many who flock to Joburg in search for a better life.

Equally, it is about the exploitation of this need by criminal syndicates who benefit from the status quo.

This is further enabled by poor administration and lack of enforcement of the laws of this country.

City of Joburg officials were at pains yesterday to argue that their efforts to clamp down on lawlessness through evictions are stonewalled by NGOs through litigation.

This claim is disingenuous and papers over the complexity of the issue.

Authorities have the responsibility to ensure laws are adhered to, both by individuals as well as state officials in their discharge of their duties.

They must act against criminality and equally ensure human rights are not violated.

These two responsibilities are not mutually exclusive and are there to prevent lawlessness and the abuse of power.

The crisis in the Joburg CBD needs leadership commitment, cooperation between all arms of government as well as those who advocate for the rights of economically vulnerable people.

Populist solutions will not solve what is a real and multi-layered problem.

What is needed is a realistic plan, backed up by resourced intelligence and law enforcement machinery to crack down on lawlessness and a government that provides decent housing opportunities for people. 

'Don’t know how I survived, no one told me anything' – Joburg fire survivor

Joburg fire survivor Wyseona Mapepa moved to Johannesburg a month ago in search for greener pastures.But in the wee hours of Thursday, he was woken ...
News
11 hours ago

Joburg fire sparked by inaction on buildings hijackings

The City of Johannesburg last did an inspection of the building that caught fire, claiming the lives of 74 people, four years ago.
News
11 hours ago

‘A great tragedy has befallen our country’: Ramaphosa on deadly Joburg fire

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the Johannesburg fire that took the lives of at least 70 people on Thursday as a “tragic disaster”.
News
1 day ago

Joburg fire: Shelter for abused women was hijacked, cops had made arrests

The city-owned building was "hijacked" after it was leased to a nonprofit organisation meant to assist displaced women.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...