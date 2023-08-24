×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Makume almost believed 'the relegation curse'

No offers for Maritzburg defender as the opts for NFD life

24 August 2023 - 08:02
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Bonginkosi Makume of Maritzburg United.
Bonginkosi Makume of Maritzburg United.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff

Gifted Maritzburg United defender Bonginkosi Makume has opened up about his ordeal of suffering relegation in two successive seasons, revealing initially it crossed his mind that he may be cursed – but not anymore.

Makume put in a number of brilliant individual displays last term, winning several man of the match accolades, but that proved insufficient as the Team of Choice eventually got relegated. The talented centre-back had suffered the same fate with Baroka the previous term, where he also had a solid season on a personal level. 

“If relegation follows me wherever I go, I think it’s something I must accept because it’s life after all. There’s no such thing as being cursed in football because it’s a collective sport, but I won’t lie ... at some point I started to believe that I am cursed because of being relegated twice in a row but I came back to my senses and realised that it’s just life,” Makume told Sowetan.

Makume still has a year remaining on his Maritzburg deal. The former Baroka skipper has disclosed that the Team of Choice chairman, Farook Kadodia, is willing to let him join a Premiership side, should they offer compensation.

“I spoke with the chairman and he said, because he bought me [from Baroka], he’s looking to get some sort of compensation. So, any offer that comes he’s going to take it,” Makume said.

The 27-year-old centre-back also confirmed there were no concrete offers for his services, understanding that he’ll be forced to play in the second-tier with Maritzburg if the status quo doesn’t change.

“At the moment I don’t have anything solid [referring to offers]. I can’t do anything...my hands are tied. If anything comes I’ll take it because I believe that I deserve to play in the Premiership, but if it stays like this, I have no choice but to stay here,” Makume said.

Maritzburg will get their Motsepe Foundation Championship campaign underway by hosting Milford, who bought Uthongathi’s status, at Harry Gwala Stadium tomorrow night (7.30pm). 

Players who suffered relegation in successive seasons in recent times

Sibusiso Hlubi (with Free State Stars and Polokwane City in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons respectively)

Mohammed Anas (with Stars and City as well in the same period as Hlubi)

Tyson bets on partnership with Xulu to uplift SuperSport

SuperSport United skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo believes his central defensive partnership with Siyanda Xulu will develop into something special that ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Sundowns see off stubborn Richards Bay to set new mark

Mamelodi Sundowns’ hard-fought 1-0 win over struggling Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium yesterday saw them set their new record of five ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Chiefs are not hooligans – Motaung

While it is becoming a habit for Kaizer Chiefs supporters to throw missiles at their coaches, Bobby Motaung, the club’s football manager, is adamant ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Mailula's dream to play in Europe still alive

Bafana Bafana starlet Cassius Mailula’s dream is to play in Europe, but his agent has explained how they convinced the youngster to agree to the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Putin receives loud cheers at BRICS before his pre-recorded speech is played to ...