Makume almost believed 'the relegation curse'

Gifted Maritzburg United defender Bonginkosi Makume has opened up about his ordeal of suffering relegation in two successive seasons, revealing initially it crossed his mind that he may be cursed – but not anymore.
Makume put in a number of brilliant individual displays last term, winning several man of the match accolades, but that proved insufficient as the Team of Choice eventually got relegated. The talented centre-back had suffered the same fate with Baroka the previous term, where he also had a solid season on a personal level.
“If relegation follows me wherever I go, I think it’s something I must accept because it’s life after all. There’s no such thing as being cursed in football because it’s a collective sport, but I won’t lie ... at some point I started to believe that I am cursed because of being relegated twice in a row but I came back to my senses and realised that it’s just life,” Makume told Sowetan.
Makume still has a year remaining on his Maritzburg deal. The former Baroka skipper has disclosed that the Team of Choice chairman, Farook Kadodia, is willing to let him join a Premiership side, should they offer compensation.
“I spoke with the chairman and he said, because he bought me [from Baroka], he’s looking to get some sort of compensation. So, any offer that comes he’s going to take it,” Makume said.
The 27-year-old centre-back also confirmed there were no concrete offers for his services, understanding that he’ll be forced to play in the second-tier with Maritzburg if the status quo doesn’t change.
“At the moment I don’t have anything solid [referring to offers]. I can’t do anything...my hands are tied. If anything comes I’ll take it because I believe that I deserve to play in the Premiership, but if it stays like this, I have no choice but to stay here,” Makume said.
Maritzburg will get their Motsepe Foundation Championship campaign underway by hosting Milford, who bought Uthongathi’s status, at Harry Gwala Stadium tomorrow night (7.30pm).
Players who suffered relegation in successive seasons in recent times
Sibusiso Hlubi (with Free State Stars and Polokwane City in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons respectively)
Mohammed Anas (with Stars and City as well in the same period as Hlubi)
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff
