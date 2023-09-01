Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said the building was owned by the city and had been leased to an non-profit organisation years ago.
Another survivor James Hussein said he was woken up by people’s screams.
“When I looked outside the window, I saw that there was fire the building. I stayed on the third floor. I jumped out of the window to the ground floor because the whole apartment was covered with smoke and there was no way out other than through the window.
“I landed on some trash. I managed to take my bag, maybe inside there were about two trousers and two shirts because they were already in the bag. My three friends also jumped through the window,” said Hussein.
Amar Kudi said he heard noise but could not make out what was going on.
“I heard people talking about a fire but I thought it was in another building. I went back to sleep and was woken up when I felt the heat.
“I opened to see what was going on and saw a lot of smoke. I then went back into my room and tried escaping through the window but was pushed back by the force of the fire coming from the floor below.
“I went outside the door and managed to squeeze in through the stampede to escape to the third floor. We went into a room. I broke the window and managed to jump out,” said Kudi, adding that his four friends died in the tragedy.
Ethel Jack said she was still looking for her friend who is like a brother to her.
Another resident Denisewe Ximba whose room was on the second floor said of the ordeal: “My room was unscathed. There was too much smoke,” she said, adding that she has lived in the building for three years.
Jiya McReen from Malawi said her brother Youssef John was missing.
'Don’t know how I survived, no one told me anything' – Joburg fire survivor
Image: Antonio Muchave
Joburg fire survivor Wyseona Mapepa moved to Johannesburg a month ago in search for greener pastures.
But in the wee hours of Thursday, he was woken up by fire that engulfed a building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg.
He is grateful he survived.
“I woke up after midnight and I heard screams and people shouting. I could not see anyone around me. My sister and brother-in-law were not in the room. There was a lot of commotion.
“I then saw the fire. I tried to get out through the window of our room on the first floor. I broke the window but I could not get through the burglar.
“I went to the door but the fire was too strong. I inhaled a lot of smoke and therefore, I passed out. I woke up around 10.30am and was able to walk out of the building.
“I do not know how I survived. I do not know where my sister and brother-in-law are. No-one has told me anything,” said a distraught Mapepa.
City of Johannesburg emergency management services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters responded to a five-storey building fire at the corner of Alberts and Delvers streets in the Joburg CBD.
At least 74 people have been confirmed dead, while dozens others have been taken to various medical facilities.
She said she last spoke to him on Wednesday night around 9.30pm.
“I don’t know if he is in hospital or if he has passed away. I’ve been trying to call him since 4am when I heard about the fire. His phone has not been going through. I came here to look for him and have not been able to find him.
“I am scared. I do not know where he is,” she said, adding that he lived with his friends. I have not told our mother about the tragedy because she is sick and I do not know how she will take the news. I could not go to work because of the tragedy,” she said.
“I have not seen any of his three friends here.”
