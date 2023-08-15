×

Soccer

Carmona fires Spain into World Cup final in thrilling finish against Sweden

By Ian Ransom - 15 August 2023 - 12:31
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates scoring their second goal with teammate Teresa Abelleira in their Women’s World Cup semifinal against Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on August 15 2023.
Image: Reuters/Hannah Mckay

Olga Carmona struck late to lift Spain to a thrilling 2-1 win over Sweden on Tuesday and send the Iberians into their first Women's World Cup final.

Carmona's 90th-minute strike from long-range pinged off the crossbar and into the goal two minutes after Rebecka Blomqvist had levelled the semifinal for Sweden in front of a baying crowd of 43,217 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Salma Paralluelo, the quarterfinal hero against the Netherlands, put Spain in the lead with the opening goal in the 81st minute, breathing life into what had been a slow-burning, cagey affair.

Less than a year after a player revolt tore the squad apart, La Roja will have the chance to lift the trophy on Sunday when they face co-hosts Australia or England in the championship match.

Hosts the Matildas meet the Lionesses in Wednesday's second semifinal at Stadium Australia (12pm SA time).

The third-place playoff is on Saturday (10am) and the final on Sunday (12pm).  

Reuters

