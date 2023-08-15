Carmona fires Spain into World Cup final in thrilling finish against Sweden

Olga Carmona struck late to lift Spain to a thrilling 2-1 win over Sweden on Tuesday and send the Iberians into their first Women's World Cup final.

Carmona's 90th-minute strike from long-range pinged off the crossbar and into the goal two minutes after Rebecka Blomqvist had levelled the semifinal for Sweden in front of a baying crowd of 43,217 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Salma Paralluelo, the quarterfinal hero against the Netherlands, put Spain in the lead with the opening goal in the 81st minute, breathing life into what had been a slow-burning, cagey affair.