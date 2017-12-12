Phiri happy to be alive after robbery

Former Bafana Bafana and Moroka Swallows midfielder Alfred Maimane Phiri barely escaped with his life when gun-toting robbers attacked him at his pub and fled with his car.

Maimane told Sowetan that the robbery took place soon after he opened his pub in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, yesterday morning.

"Two armed men came into the pub. One of them pointed a gun at me, demanded money and the location of the safe.

"I told them we don't keep money here but they were adamant until one of them saw the safe but there was nothing [in it]," he said.

Maimane said the gunmen took his white Mercedes-Benz and cellphones.

"They didn't get any money, they took expensive whisky bottles and I can't tell the amount but they were many. I had to trace my phones' locations to Kew and called the police on the suspects' whereabouts," he said.