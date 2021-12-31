Ex-Bafana star Maimane Phiri shot in tavern in Alex, before assailant turned gun on himself

Former Bafana Bafana midfield star Maimane Phiri was shot twice in an incident in the tavern he owns in Alexandra on Thursday night where another victim was killed, and where the assailant then turned the gun on himself.

Police have confirmed the incident, which they say occurred at about 7pm on Thursday night and where one victim was killed and two, including Phiri, were injured, and the assailant then killed himself. The victim and assailant died in hospital.

The armed assailant apparently chased his girlfriend into the tavern where the owner, Phiri, and patrons he was sitting at a table with, attempted to intervene and were shot.

Phiri’s sister, Eleanor Phiri confirmed the ex-Jomo Cosmos and Moroka Swallows star escaped with non-life-threatening injuries, having been shot in the arm and leg. She said Phiri was in a stable condition in Milpark Hospital on Thursday morning.

SA Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Lt Col Mavela Masondo said via WhatsApp that a “preliminary investigation revealed that a third person was also shot by the suspect. He is in a critical condition in hospital.”