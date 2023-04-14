Chiefs' penalties and red cards: the real story

Kaizer Chiefs have been accused of being the biggest beneficiaries of referees’ decisions this season, but are they really? Sihle Ndebele zooms in on some of the major decisions, particularly red cards and penalties, which went Amakhosi's way. Chiefs having been awarded 11 penalties, with eight red cards against their opposition since August.
PENALTIES AWARDED TO CHIEFS
Aug 13, 2022 v Sundowns (league)
Chiefs were awarded a penalty but Khama Billiat missed it as they were thumped 4-0.
How the penalty was given: Tebogo Mokoena clumsily fouled Kgaogelo Sekgota inside the box.
Sept 17 v SuperSport (league)
Chiefs won 2-1 and they scored the winning goal from the spot, via Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.
How the penalty was given: Kegan Johannes slightly pushed Yusuf Maart from the back.
Oct 9 v Stellenbosch (league)
In what's arguably this season's most controversial game, Chiefs came from a goal down to beat 10-man Stellenbosch 3-1 thanks to Bimenyimana's hat-trick of penalties that cancelled out Sihle Nduli's 29th minute strike.
How the penalties were given: The first one deep in the first half's stoppage time came after defender Mogamad De Goede pulled down Bimenyimana in a 50-50 challenge inside the box. De Goede was cautioned. For the second spot-kick, Fawaaz Basadien handled the ball inside the box. De Goede conceded the third penalty when he made an ill-timed tackle on Bimenyimana inside the box, subsequently getting sent off.
Jan 13 v AmaZulu (league)
AmaZulu thumped Chiefs 4-0 and Bimenyimana missed a penalty.
How it was given: Abbubaker Mobara hacked down Du Preez inside the box.
March 12 v Casric (Nedbank)
Chiefs won 2-1. Bimenyimana scored a 11th minute penalty while Du Preez added the second goal early in the second half.
How it was given: Mumuni Abubaker handled the ball inside the box.
March 18 v Maritzburg (league)
Chiefs won 3-2 but the winning goal was a penalty converted by Yusuf Maart in the 76th minute.
How it was given: After hesitating, the referee pointed to the spot after De Goede pushed Du Preez. It was just a slight push but the contact was undoubtedly there, could have gone either way.
April 1 v Stellenbosch (league)
Stellenbosch keeper Sage Stephens was sent off for a handball outside his box in the 16th minute, having been beaten by Du Preez from the spot five minutes earlier. Chiefs won 2-1.
How was the penalty given: Defender Olwethu Makhanya clipped Du Preez inside the box. The decision was justifiable.
RED CARDS AGAINST CHIEFS OPPONENTS
Sept 11 v Marumo (league)
In the 66th minute, Marumo were reduced to 10 men after Olivier Touré received his second yellow card for a foul on Du Preez. The game ended 1-1. Chiefs scored the equaliser in the 84th minute via Zitha Macheke. Mahlatsi Makudubela gave Marumo the lead early in the game.
Oct 2 v AmaZulu (MTN8)
AmaZulu defender Veluyeke Zulu was sent off in the 54th. Zulu got his second yellow for a dangerous foul on Sekgota. Chiefs equalised via Keagan Dolly six minutes after the red card after Gabadinho Mhango had put Usuthu. The tie ended 1-all.
Dec 31 v Arrows (league)
Arrows were reduced to 10-man when Siyabonga Khumalo received his second yellow for pulling Sekgota's jersey in stoppage time. Chiefs won 2-0.
Feb 5 v Galaxy (league)
The game ended 0-0 but Chiefs had an advantage of an extra man after Galaxy's Mark Munyai was given his second yellow for forcefully pushing Bimenyimana in the 56th minute.
Feb 25 v Pirates (league)
Chiefs won 1-0 against 10-man Pirates after Innocent Maela was given a straight red for a dangerous tackle on Cristian Saile when he was the last defender on the hour mark. Olisah Ndah's 89th minute own goal decided the tie.
March 4 v Bay (league)
Siyabonga Ngezana's solitary goal gave Chiefs maximum points. Bay were reduced to 10 men when keeper Salim Magoola handled the ball outside his goal area in the 19th minute.
April 1 v Stellenbosch (league)
De Goede received a second booking, and conceded Stellies' third penalty when he made an ill-timed tackle on Bimenyimana inside the box.
DID YOU KNOW?
Out of the 15 games Chiefs have won in all competitions from the 30 they've played this season, only five where there were no penalties or red cards in their favour. These games were against Royak AM (2-0) in January, Maritzburg in the Nedbank Cup (2-0 after extra time); Pirates (1-0); Swallows (2-1) and Maritzburg (3-0 in the league).
NB: the ninth red card against an opponent facing Chiefs was given to Mhango when he was already substituted in the 1-all MTN8 clash last October.
Most penalty received in the league this season
1. Chiefs (10), scored seven and missed three
2. Arrows (5), scored three and missed two
3. Stellenbosch (4), scored two and missed two
4. SuperSport (3), scored one and missed two
5. Pirates (3), scored two and missed one
Chippa and Royal have received least penalties (both one) in the league
Opponents getting red cards:
1. Chiefs (7)
2. Sekhukhune (4)
3. Chippa, Royal and Bay (all 3)
Marumo and SuperSport are the only two teams who haven't had red cards in their favour in the league this season.
