×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

It’s time for Billiat and Chiefs to cut ties, says Katsande

Midfielder eyes a move to North Africa or Saudi Arabia

14 July 2023 - 09:18
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Khama Billiat of Kazier Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between Kazier Chiefs and TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium.
Khama Billiat of Kazier Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between Kazier Chiefs and TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande feels the timing is right for his boy Khama Billiat and Amakhosi to end their five-year marriage.

Khama is my boy and my boy is a good boy. Obviously they [Billiat and Chiefs] didnt reach an agreement over a new contract. I know both sides and I understand both sides. For the team, its a matter of trying to move in a direction where they prioritise younger players and for Billiat, hes trying to look after himself because now he has a few years left [before retiring], Katsande told Sowetan.

I feel like the two parties had a good journey and obviously every journey will get to its destination. So, I think this is the final destination for both sides. I wish both sides all the best going forward. Its been a good ride for Khama to be there for five years and the club looked after him for all those years.

Last week, Chiefs raised eyebrows when they disclosed that Billiat had taken no notice of the clubs new offer after his contract expired at the end of last month, adding they had not heard from him since June 29 when he was at Naturena as he has not answered any of the calls made or messages sent to him by the club.

This publication reported two weeks ago that Chiefs wanted to scale down Billiats salary and hes not keen on taking a reduced package, hoping to get a team thatd match his wage expectations in North Africa or Saudi Arabia.

The 2015/16 seasons recipient of the PSL Player of the Season award scored 24 goals and racked up 29 assists from 126 matches in the Glamour Boys shirt since arriving from Mamelodi Sundowns in the winter of 2018. While hell go down as one of the best players in PSL history, Billiat didnt live up to expectations at Amakhosi, failing to inspire the club to even one piece of silverware.

Baloyi appeals to Amakhosi to sign Andile Jali

Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi has appealed to the club to go for the signature of experienced Andile Jali to rebuild the squad around him.
Sport
4 hours ago

Arrows’ Zuke raring to go after injury setback

Golden Arrows defender Thabani Zuke expressed disappointment at having to sit out the majority of last season following an anterior cruciate ligament ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Super Eagles’ threat to Bafana’s 2026 World Cup mission

Bafana Bafana were handed a tough draw in their Fifa World Cup 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with nemesis Nigeria standing on their way to the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Caf boasts almost R400m growth in revenue at assembly in Abidjan

The Confederation of African Football posted a $21.6m (R388.5m) increase in revenue at its general assembly in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Thursday, the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
“I haven’t been to Sodi’s house since becoming deputy president”.