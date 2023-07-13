×

Soccer

Ex-Royal teammate backs Potsane to succeed at Chiefs

Stay strong, remain focused, advises Mahlasela

13 July 2023 - 08:15
Neville Khoza Journalist
Tebogo Potsane of Royal AM and Pule Mmodi of Golden Arrows FC during the DStv Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Royal AM at Princess Magogo Stadium on February 04, 2023 in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart

Royal AM midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela has given Tebogo Potsane advice on how to deal with the pressure of playing for Kaizer Chiefs.

Potsane joined Amakhosi from Royal at the weekend, and Mahlasela, who played for the Soweto giants between 2018 and 2020, has backed his friend to succeed, but only if he can stay strong and remain focused.

I think for the kind of a player Potsane is, he will do well at Chiefs, Mahlasela told the media after the launch of the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup in Durban yesterday.

The tournament will take place on July 29, where Royal will face Richards Bay in the first semifinal and AmaZulu will play Mbabane Swallows at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Stadium in Ulundi.

I wish him the best of luck. The advice I can give him is that he needs to stay strong. He needs to be focused.

He needs to put more of his mind into his game.

We do speak a lot. He is my friend. The good thing is that he needs to hear from a friend, from an ex-colleague because we were playing together. Besides football, we talk about general stuff.

Mahlasela, 32, also feels that Potsane has left a huge gap at Royal, but someone will need to raise his hand and replace him.

You know football is like that; players come and go, yes losing Potsane is something big, but I strongly believe that we have players who will fill that gap, he said.

Meanwhile, the attacking midfielder also shared Royal’s goals for the upcoming season after finishing in a disappointing 11th place last campaign.

We have to win something regardless of the team we are playing for or where you are on the log. I believe all the teams are playing to win something at the end of the day.

I would not say we have our goals or targets. I would say the objective is to do better than what we did last season. To finish in a more respectful position, then the rest will follow.

