Baloyi appeals to Amakhosi to sign Andile Jali

Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi has appealed to the club to go for the signature of experienced Andile Jali to rebuild the squad around him.
Jali is currently without a team after his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns expired last month. Since parting ways with Sundowns, he has been linked with several clubs, including Orlando Pirates, and Cape Town City.
Baloyi believes Jali would give them a significant boost in their quest for a much more improved team this upcoming season.
“If it was up to me, I would go after Jali. Those are the type of players that once you are building, you still need a bit of experience within to get you where you want to be,” Baloyi told the media.
“[But] we see things differently, football is a game of opinions and we all have that. At the end of the day, it is our opinion and hopefully the club will do the right thing.”
Baloyi is content with the players Chiefs have signed recently, but the question is whether they are capable of handling the pressure of playing for a big team.
“For now, at least they have gone out and signed good players, let’s hope these are good enough players to play for Chiefs that can deal with the pressure,” he said. “The biggest thing about playing for Chiefs is not talent, it is do you have the character to deal with the pressure that week in and week out you have to perform.
“When you play for a smaller club, you don’t have that pressure. Some players can’t take the pressure from the demanding supporters, so you need to find someone that can have that eye and see that he can take the pressure.
“A lot of these players can’t take the pressure and you must have big balls to play for this team.”
Meanwhile, after the Glamour Boys announced that Itumeleng Khune had been given his final contract before he retired from the club, Baloyi challenged him to prove that he still had a hunger to play.
This upcoming season will be Khune’s last as a player before venturing into coaching.
“There is nothing I can say about Khune. We all know the talent and what he has done for the Amakhosi and the country.
“Right, the question is, does he still have the hunger to play? That’s the question.
“Only he can show us that and if there is only one that doubts that only he can show that he still has a hunger to play.”
