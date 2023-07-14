Golden Arrows defender Thabani Zuke expressed disappointment at having to sit out the majority of last season following an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.
The 24-year-old has been a consistent regular at Arrows in the past seasons but only made 14 appearances last season due to the injury he sustained against Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership match on December 31.
Speaking to the media during the launch of the Premiers Cup pre-season tournament at Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday, Zuke said he would return in the new season with a positive mindset.
“I can say I’m ready. Even the chairlady [Mato Madlala] has spoken to me that I must not rush because it is difficult coming back from that injury to get back to a level where you were before,” Zuke said.
“So she spoke to me about that a lot of times, so I’m ready to come back now and help the team.”
Zuke is yet to rejoin the first team at training as he is still focusing on his rehab, but he has spoken to Keagan Buchanan, who suffered the same injury while still playing for AmaZulu, and he has encouraged him.
“I want to thank the chairlady, coaches and my family because they used to call me and sent text messages to encourage me,” he said.
“There are many players who had the same injury. I also spoke to Keagan while he was still at AmaZulu and they encouraged me to stay calm.
“Now, I’m still doing rehab, but I can say that only two months left to join the first team again.”
With Arrows struggling at some point last season, the defender admitted that it was stressful for him and he could not do anything to help.
“It was not nice. You remember there were times when the team was struggling to get results, so it was not easy and I was wishing that I could be there and help the team to get results.”
Arrows’ Zuke raring to go after injury setback
Defender says it was painful to see his team struggling
Image: Steve Haag/BackpagePix/Gallo Images
