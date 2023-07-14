×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Arrows’ Zuke raring to go after injury setback

Defender says it was painful to see his team struggling

14 July 2023 - 09:07
Neville Khoza Journalist
Thabani Zuke of Golden Arrows.
Thabani Zuke of Golden Arrows.
Image: Steve Haag/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Golden Arrows defender Thabani Zuke expressed disappointment at having to sit out the majority of last season following an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. 

The 24-year-old has been a consistent regular at Arrows in the past seasons but only made 14 appearances last season due to the injury he sustained against Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership match on December 31.

Speaking to the media during the launch of the Premiers Cup pre-season tournament at Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday, Zuke said he would return in the new season with a positive mindset.

“I can say I’m ready. Even the chairlady [Mato Madlala] has spoken to me that I must not rush because it is difficult coming back from that injury to get back to a level where you were before,” Zuke said.

“So she spoke to me about that a lot of times, so I’m ready to come back now and help the team.”

Zuke is yet to rejoin the first team at training as he is still focusing on his rehab, but he has spoken to Keagan Buchanan, who suffered the same injury while still playing for AmaZulu, and he has encouraged him.

“I want to thank the chairlady, coaches and my family because they used to call me and sent text messages to encourage me,” he said.

“There are many players who had the same injury. I also spoke to Keagan while he was still at AmaZulu and they encouraged me to stay calm.

“Now, I’m still doing rehab, but I can say that only two months left to join the first team again.”

With Arrows struggling at some point last season, the defender admitted that it was stressful for him and he could not do anything to help.

“It was not nice. You remember there were times when the team was struggling to get results, so it was not easy and I was wishing that I could be there and help the team to get results.”

Bafana must up their game to defeat Zambia

After struggles to get going in their Cosafa Cup group stages, Bafana Bafana will need to look past their difficulties and aim for the top gear in a ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Super Eagles’ threat to Bafana’s 2026 World Cup mission

Bafana Bafana were handed a tough draw in their Fifa World Cup 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with nemesis Nigeria standing on their way to the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Caf boasts almost R400m growth in revenue at assembly in Abidjan

The Confederation of African Football posted a $21.6m (R388.5m) increase in revenue at its general assembly in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Thursday, the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Motlhalo banks on her knowledge of Sweden to help SA

After spending three years playing in Sweden for Djurgårdens, Banyana Banyana star Linda Motlhalo is optimistic that her familiarity with this ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
“I haven’t been to Sodi’s house since becoming deputy president”.