COO Tincy Tema has explained why Polokwane City made a U-turn on their decision to offer Mpho Makola and Joseph Mhlongo new contracts.
When Rise and Shine brought in Makola and Mhlongo towards the end of the season, they indicated they would offer them a two-year deal should they gain promotion to the DStv Premiership.
The short-term contracts expired at the end of June and the two players are now free to sign for other clubs.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Tema confirmed that both players were no longer part of City's plans.
“The thing is their contracts came to an end. Remember we gave them short-term contracts,” Tema said.
“If you check, they played less than 10 games as we were already towards the end of the season. We called them in so they can help us with a short-term contract. But sitting down and looking at what we have now and also what we want to achieve, we felt we shouldn't renew their contracts.
“So they were not part of the plans for the technical team, but it was not an easy decision. So, we can't be crucified for not renewing their contracts.”
City have already signed Given Mashikinya from Sekhukhune United and Oswin Appollis from Pretoria Callies and Tema said they were assessing other players.
“We've not decided yet. We have kept Lucky Baloyi and we are still going to make some signings,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune are set to announce Tiklas Thutlwa and Kgothatso Mariba as their new signings, while Collins Mbesuma has joined them as striker coach, Sowetan has been informed.
Ba Bina Noko are currently in Polokwane for their pre-season camp.
Why City went against giving Makola and Mhlongo new deals
Tema says both were no longer part of the team’s plans
Image: Philip Maeta
COO Tincy Tema has explained why Polokwane City made a U-turn on their decision to offer Mpho Makola and Joseph Mhlongo new contracts.
When Rise and Shine brought in Makola and Mhlongo towards the end of the season, they indicated they would offer them a two-year deal should they gain promotion to the DStv Premiership.
The short-term contracts expired at the end of June and the two players are now free to sign for other clubs.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Tema confirmed that both players were no longer part of City's plans.
“The thing is their contracts came to an end. Remember we gave them short-term contracts,” Tema said.
“If you check, they played less than 10 games as we were already towards the end of the season. We called them in so they can help us with a short-term contract. But sitting down and looking at what we have now and also what we want to achieve, we felt we shouldn't renew their contracts.
“So they were not part of the plans for the technical team, but it was not an easy decision. So, we can't be crucified for not renewing their contracts.”
City have already signed Given Mashikinya from Sekhukhune United and Oswin Appollis from Pretoria Callies and Tema said they were assessing other players.
“We've not decided yet. We have kept Lucky Baloyi and we are still going to make some signings,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune are set to announce Tiklas Thutlwa and Kgothatso Mariba as their new signings, while Collins Mbesuma has joined them as striker coach, Sowetan has been informed.
Ba Bina Noko are currently in Polokwane for their pre-season camp.
Brazil's Costa the latest South American to join Downs
MaMkhize seeks arbitration over R12m 'owed' to Nurkovic
Players Broos should consider for his final Afcon squad
Jomo reckons Bucs have a gem in Buthelezi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos