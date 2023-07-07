Soweto Marathon stakeholders told to get house in order

Gauteng MEC for sports Morakane Mosupyoe has warned the Soweto Marathon Trust (SMT) and Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) to sort out their issues before her department can release the money to rescue the race this year.
Mosupyoe revealed yesterday that they have the budget to stage the marathon, which is set to take place on November 5, but that she can only release the funds once their issues have been resolved.
Last year’s race was overshadowed by a TV blackout after stakeholders could not bury their differences and their internal squabbles have put this year’s race in doubt again.
A dispute by the SMT, which questioned the broadcast rights deal Athletics SA (ASA) have with pay channel SuperSport, led to the race not being televised last year.
Four months before the race could take place, Mosupyoe said both the CGA and SMT lied about those TV rights to her office and she wanted them to be resolved.
“There is a budget for the marathon. It is sitting there, but until they get their story right, we won’t assist,” Mosupyoe told the media after the launch of the Gauteng Sports Awards yesterday at Ellis Park Stadium.
“That marathon is one of the best sporting activities that Gauteng has had for years. It was founded in the township, as it is right now. We are pushing activities in the townships, why would we want to see it die? There is a budget, but let them get their house in order and it’s a simple thing they can do in one day and then we can start with the plans.”
Mosupyoe added that once there was compliance from the three parties, CGA, SMT, and SABC, then the funds would be released and the planning for the race wouldl take place.
“I want to make it clear I’m uncomfortable with people not telling the whole truth,” she said.
“The big issue here is around compliance and there is no way that we as government would be seen to be supporting people who did not want to comply. It’s not about ownership of the marathon, it’s not about those things.”
CGA manager Mandla Radebe insisted they were positive the race would happen and receive support from the province.
“It’s very unfortunate that what happened in the last two weeks planted a wrong seed in people’s minds, but we are clear that it is not a mess, it’s on foot now it is moving,” Radebe said.
A few weeks ago, a group purporting to be SMT released a statement saying the marathon had been cancelled, only for CGA to dispute that hours later.
Soweto Marathon stakeholders told to get house in order
CGA undertakes to resolve stumbling blocks ahead of the race
Image: Veli Nhlapo
