Soccer

Brazil's Costa the latest South American to join Downs

Forward also played in Belgium and France

07 July 2023 - 08:40
Neville Khoza Journalist
Sundowns new signing Lucas Ribeiro Costa after arriving at the club yesterday.
Image: Supplied

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed their third signing after announcing the capture of Brazilian forward Lucas Ribeiro Costa from SK Beveren, signing a five-year deal yesterday.

Costa, 24, joins Lesiba Nku and Junior Mendieta as Downs continue to strengthen their attacking options.

The left-footed forward, who can feature upfront or at either wing, was one of the standout players in the Challenger Pro League last season with 11 goals and eight assists, which caught the eye of the club's technical team.

He also joins Marcelo Allende, Gaston Sirino, Erwin Saavedra and Mendieta as the South Americans at Sundowns.

Saavedra, however, is expected to leave before the start of the season, with Sundowns looking to create space for another foreigner in the squad.

Premier Soccer League clubs are allowed to register five foreigners in their team and Sundowns are also looking to register Sirino as a South African, having been in the country for five years since he was signed in January 2018.

"I'm really excited to be here and I can't wait to dance to the sound of the drum that encapsulates the yellow nation," Costa said in a brief video posted on the club's social media platforms yesterday.

He will face stiff competition from Cassius Mailula and Peter Shalulile upfront.

Costa played his football in Belgium for four years and spent the last two campaigns at SK Beveren. He featured mostly in the second division.

Costa, who started his career at Pinheiros-SC in Brazil, also had a stint in France in Ligue 2 at Valenciennes FC.

The other clubs he turned out for include Royal Excel Mouscron, RWD Molenbeek and Royal Excelsior Virton.

Costa might be joined by his fellow countryman Everton Moraes in whose services Sundowns are also believed to be interested.

He will join Sundowns in Rustenburg, where they will have their pre-season camp this weekend. 

