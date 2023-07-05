Durban July winner inspires youngsters to dream big

Fresh from becoming only the second black jockey to win the lucrative Durban July with his Winchester Mansion horse at the weekend, Kabelo Matsunyane has entreated with aspirant youngsters from all walks of life to stop seeking validation, encouraging them to approach their dreams head on.
“You can do anything you put your head into, nothing must stop you and never doubt yourself. Don’t procrastinate, if you have a plan, don’t tell people and wait for approvals from them, just action it. I am not only talking about aspiring jockeys but everyone with big dreams in any field,” Matsunyane told Sowetan at a Hollywoodbets July Day celebrations event at Turffontein Racecourse yesterday.
S’manga Khumalo, who was also in attendance at yesterday’s ceremony, was the first black horseman to win Durban July in 2013. Born in Soweto 24-years ago, Matsunyane reflected on how he ventured into horseracing.
“Racing came upon me when I was in matric at Khutlo Tharo Secondary School [in Sebokeng]… I went to a career expo in Sandton in 2016 and the marketing people of [SA Jockey] Academy approached me, perhaps because of my diminutive structure,” Matsunyane said.
“They showed interest in me. They gave me a background of horseracing and I decided to give it a chance. Since then, things have come into play and I feel blessed. For someone who didn’t have any racing background, I have amazed myself as to how I have kept on improving. I joined the academy in 2017 after matric.”
The Meadowlands-born horseman, who is a second-born of his parents’ three kids, feels indebted to his family, especially his parents, for the support they’ve given him in his career. Matsunyane opened up about how their parents made ends meet for him and his siblings to have a better upbringing.
“I have a very lovely and supportive family. My mom and dad are still together and I got an older sister and a younger brother. My parents are unemployed but they always made sure we go to bed on full stomachs. They made sure that I’ve got the full education that I needed. We had a better life growing up,” Matsunyane said.
“I am who I am today because of them. They used to sell pre-loved clothes and that’s how they used to get money that helped the family. My dad and my granddad used to have a tyre business, they sold tyres back then and that also helped us growing up. Apart from that, my parents never had any stable jobs.”
Matsunyane has now set his sights on competing on the international stage, vowing to maintain humility.
“This is a huge step up in my career. Hopefully now I will get the exposure that I need to actually get opportunities to even go ride overseas,” Matsunyane added.
“I will keep my head down and work even harder because I strive for more. I believe that me winning the July was just a beginning of many more good things to come, so it’s just to build up, get my reputation up there and get my name out there as much as I can.”
Durban July winner inspires youngsters to dream big
Jockey Matsunyane knew nothing about horseracing until matric career expo
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
