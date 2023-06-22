Special title defence for Nontshinga

Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga paid tribute to Rumble Africa Promotions (Rap) and trainer/manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan for making it possible that he makes the first defence of his IBF junior flyweight world boxing title back home in East London on July 2.
He won the title in Mexico in September last year.
“I’d like to thank Rumble Africa Promotions for believing in me by giving me these opportunities from a young age; not forgetting Nomakanjani for doing good deals for me,” the 24-year-old champion from Chicken Farm in the Eastern Cape said yesterday.
“I am delighted that I will be fighting in front of people who were there when it all began in 2017; they have always supported me. Everybody must come and fill ICC in big numbers to witness the Special One defend his title.”
Nathan advises Rap on boxing matters internationally. The boxer’s career began under Rap promoter Thembalethu Ntutu whose company will be in charge on July 2 when Nontshinga welcomes Filipino Regie Suganob at the ICC.
The champion had a light training session yesterday at the HotBox Gym of Nathan.
Nontshinga has been preparing hard for four months.
Suganob qualified to challenge Nontshinga when he defeated Mark Vicelles in an official title elimination fight on February 25.
The fight against Nontshinga should have taken place on June 16 but it was postponed to July 2 due to the availability of SuperSport for a live television broadcast on the new date.
Nontshinga looked sizzling in his workout yesterday. The boxer's father, Thembani Gopheni who is also a boxing trainer, was present. He works in the corner of Nontshinga with Nathan.
“We had sparring like hell; I think I had plus minutes 200 rounds of sparring against many boxers including Bangile Nyangani, Deejay Kriel and Hekkie Budler,” he said in a naughty smile. “I believe I have never been so fit both mentally and physically like this before.”
Nyangani will put his SA mini flyweight belt on line against Siyakholwa Kuse in one of the championship fights on the card.
Special title defence for Nontshinga
Champ to defend IBF belt before home fans
Image: Norte Photo
