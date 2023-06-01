×

Soccer

Maema aims to improve his game despite starring for Sundowns

Midfielder takes Bafana snub on the chin

01 June 2023 - 09:02
Neville Khoza Journalist
Neo Maema during the Mamelodi Sundowns training session and press conference at Chloorkop on April 27, 2023 in Midrand, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Despite being instrumental for Mamelodi Sundowns in all competitions in the recently concluded season, creative midfielder Neo Maema thinks he was not consistent enough in his performances.

The 27-year-old played 39 matches across all competitions and was directly involved in 12 goals, finding the back of the net seven times and providing five assists.

But Maema feels there is still room for improvement in his game and it is something he will work on when they return for preseason.

"I have not watched all of my games this season, but one thing that I really felt was that I could have been more consistent, especially in my performances and my contribution to the team going forward and also defensively," Maema said. "I played a different role this season. I was getting used to it and started to enjoy it."

Commenting on the snub by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in the preliminary squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco at FNB Stadium later this month, Maema feels maybe it was because he was not consistent enough for his club.

"I think Neo should do a little bit more. I think Neo should continue to seek deeper into himself because some things are very spiritual," Maema said.

"I'm a very spiritual person and if the 35-man squad can get called up, I think they deserve to be there and all I can do as a SA citizen and a football player is to support them because one of them could be an answered prayer.

"It's an opportunity for anybody. I would love to one day actually represent my country, but I will wait for my time.

"I did a lot of introspection for how I play. For starters, I noticed that maybe it's not how the national team plays. But then it's more of keeping my feet down and realising that I can be more consistent in performances for my club.

"... I don't feel like the coaches did anything wrong. I will support whoever is called to play."

