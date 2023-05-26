Can Bucs unlock stubborn Sekhukhune?

Since all eyes will be on the Nedbank Cup final between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United Stadium tomorrow (6pm), Neville Khoza identifies three interesting match-ups that could determine the outcome.
Jose Riveiro v Brandon Truter
There is no doubt that both coaches have had an impact on their teams this season. Riveiro had many critics when he took charge of Pirates and it only took him four months to win his maiden trophy when he guided the Buccaneers to the MTN8 title in November. He has now transformed the team that performs well in all competitions and his tactics could be again the difference in the final tomorrow.
While Truter steadied the ship upon his arrival at the club earlier this season, Sekhukhune are hard to beat under his guidance. His arrival sparked a revival and he has pushed them to 11 wins in 20 matches in all competitions. He usually uses a defensive approach, which has been difficult to break down as was the case in the recent league fixture between the sides at Orlando Stadium, which ended 1-1.
Miguel Timm v Kamohelo Mokotjo
Former teammates Mokotjo and Timm expect a fiery and exciting midfield battle as they look to put their friendship aside tomorrow. They played alongside each other for years in the SuperSport United academy and know each other’s strengths.
Timm is a good passer of the ball who’s always blessed with unrivaled technical awareness. Mokotjo is also a good passer of the ball and is able to read the game well, while also calming the tempo of the match and whoever is in the mood on the day between them has a better chance of giving his team control of proceedings.
Terrence Dzuvukamanja v Edwin Gyimah
Dzuvukamanja’s work rate is impressive as he is able to switch wings and can also play through the middle, either in the hole or as the outright centre forward. He is also good at creating space while also good with his head, as the majority of his goals this year have come from headed efforts.
Gyimah’s physicality will be crucial in disrupting not only Dzuvukamanja but Pirates’ other attacking options who feed off the Zimbabwean. Gyimah often showcased his quality against quality opposition this season and will be tasked to do the same against the Buccaneers. He’s key in setpieces as well, as proven recently when he scored for Sekhukhune against Pirates in the league.
Can Bucs unlock stubborn Sekhukhune?
Interesting match-ups that could determine outcome
Image: Philip Maeta
