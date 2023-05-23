Double whammy as Marumo suffer big loss

Marumo Gallants’ run in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they reached the semifinal before being eliminated by Young Africans last week, came at a huge cost.
This was revealed by the club chairman, Abram Sello, who said it cost up to R18m
In the last few months Gallants had to juggle domestic and continental football and it ended in heartbreak after they were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship from DStv Premiership following their 0-2 defeat to Swallows on Saturday.
Speaking to the media after their awards ceremony on Sunday, a day after they were relegated, Sello said he was not sure if he would get any return from all the money he had spent.
“I’ve been financing the club myself and closing the gap where necessary and much more travelling through Africa,” Sello said.
“Imagine, you do it yourself and get reimbursed later. We spent between R12m and R18m because countries differ, remember an away game is even better than a home game. With a home game, you have to finance every official, the referees, match commissioners and you book them hotels, book their travel.
“You then hire cars and all those kinds of things. It’s strenuous in terms of financing that, but with the hope that you are building a nation and a career for the boys.”
Their relegation to the second tier of SA football is also going to hit them hard in their pocket as well.
By being in the Premiership, clubs receive a minimum of R30m per annum in R2.5m monthly grants.
In the Motsepe Foundation Championship, the monthly grant is R500,000 and this means Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will now be getting only R6m as they prepare a new life, losing at least R24m.
They will also miss out on a chance to be in the MTN8, Nedbank Cup and the new Carling Black Label Cup competitions, where teams get appearance fees.
Gallants will also have to release and sell some of their players to adjust their budget in the lower division. A player like Ranga Chivaviro has already attracted interest from local and teams around the continent, while Celimpilo Ngema is already on his way to AmaZulu.
“You have to be strong, you can’t commit suicide because you lost. You have to rebuild and make sure you do like others,” he said.
“Our hearts are sore but we have to regroup and fight back like other teams which have done that.”
Double whammy as Marumo suffer big loss
CAF sojourn cost them R18m, now they lose R24m in grants
Image: Twitter
Marumo Gallants’ run in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they reached the semifinal before being eliminated by Young Africans last week, came at a huge cost.
This was revealed by the club chairman, Abram Sello, who said it cost up to R18m
In the last few months Gallants had to juggle domestic and continental football and it ended in heartbreak after they were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship from DStv Premiership following their 0-2 defeat to Swallows on Saturday.
Speaking to the media after their awards ceremony on Sunday, a day after they were relegated, Sello said he was not sure if he would get any return from all the money he had spent.
“I’ve been financing the club myself and closing the gap where necessary and much more travelling through Africa,” Sello said.
“Imagine, you do it yourself and get reimbursed later. We spent between R12m and R18m because countries differ, remember an away game is even better than a home game. With a home game, you have to finance every official, the referees, match commissioners and you book them hotels, book their travel.
“You then hire cars and all those kinds of things. It’s strenuous in terms of financing that, but with the hope that you are building a nation and a career for the boys.”
Their relegation to the second tier of SA football is also going to hit them hard in their pocket as well.
By being in the Premiership, clubs receive a minimum of R30m per annum in R2.5m monthly grants.
In the Motsepe Foundation Championship, the monthly grant is R500,000 and this means Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will now be getting only R6m as they prepare a new life, losing at least R24m.
They will also miss out on a chance to be in the MTN8, Nedbank Cup and the new Carling Black Label Cup competitions, where teams get appearance fees.
Gallants will also have to release and sell some of their players to adjust their budget in the lower division. A player like Ranga Chivaviro has already attracted interest from local and teams around the continent, while Celimpilo Ngema is already on his way to AmaZulu.
“You have to be strong, you can’t commit suicide because you lost. You have to rebuild and make sure you do like others,” he said.
“Our hearts are sore but we have to regroup and fight back like other teams which have done that.”
Plan in place for Maritzburg to shine in playoffs
One cup after spending millions no failure for Sundowns
Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident
Automatic drop stuns Marumo after CAF heroics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos