Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says there's plenty to be excited about the future of the club after they secured CAF Champions League qualification after a four-season hiatus.
The Soweto giants finished in second place in the DStv Premiership behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Heading to the last day of the league on Saturday, Pirates were tied on 51 points with SuperSport United and needed a win against AmaZulu to ensure they return to the Champions League.
Riveiro’s side came out guns blazing at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium as they thumped Usuthu 4-0 courtesy of goals from Thabiso Nonyane, Relebohile Ratomo, Monnapule Saleng and Kabelo Dlamini. The win took Pirates’ points tally to 54, while Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport clinched third place after they lost 1-0 to Sekhukhune United.
Speaking to the media after the win over AmaZulu, Riveiro praised his side for showing up and ensuring there will be Champions League football at the Orlando Stadium.
“It was a good performance from Pirates. It gives us the opportunity to be in the Champions League next season, which is something a club like Orlando Pirates must achieve every single year,” Riveiro said.
Riveiro happy to see Pirates return to continental competition
Coach says there's still room for improvement after successful season
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Pirates have had a relatively successful season considering a second-place finish in the league, along with an MTN8 win and an upcoming Nedbank Cup final against Sekhukhune at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. Riveiro is not downplaying what he’s achieved but has insisted they need to be more competitive in the league next season.
“I think we have reasons to be optimistic about what’s coming for us, but we will start again in two months with zero points,” said the former Celta Vigo youth coach.
“What we have achieved so far this season is very important, we have one more game to play, with one more title. It’s in our hands to get but still it's not enough. We want to go forward and challenge every team next season.
“For that, we need to be self-critical, go deep and understand what happened this season, the ups and downs and look for room to improve. There’s absolutely room to improve but I’m happy with the progression of the team, of every individual in the squad,” he said.
