Wydad Casablanca coach Sven Vandenbroeck feels his side’s experience at this stage in the CAF Champions League was the main difference against Mamelodi Sundowns’ quality.
The Moroccan giants twice came from behind to force a 2-2 draw at a packed Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday to advance to the final on away goals.
Ayoub El Amloud cancelled out Themba Zwane’s opener and then Peter Shalulile gave Sundowns a 2-1 lead before Mothobi Mvala’s spectacular own goal seven minutes from time saw Wydad progress to the final.
Wydad will now face Al Ahly in what will be a repeat of last year’s final. “I said after the first leg that a goalless draw is a difficult score for both and I think what happened today [Saturday], we reduced the space in the first half to surprise them in the second-half with more pressure forward,” Vandenbroeck explained to the media after the match.
“We were well prepared for being 0-1 down and 1-0 up and I think in the end, it is an experience that wins from maybe a little bit of quality on the Sundowns side over the two legs.
Experience won it for us, says Wydad coach
Rulani promises Downs will bag CAF title again
“That’s my vision about it. I have to congratulate my players with a great mentality to go down in the first-half. This was a better game than the first leg, with more quality on the ball.
“Good defence mentality and we were well prepared in what we had to do in all scenarios. I gave more chances to Sundowns to go through than us. But in the end, experience won over a little bit more quality.”
Sundowns were favourites to lift the title for the first time since 2016, but were eliminated without tasting a defeat in all matches and Vandenbroeck feels the experience is lacking on Masandawana’s side.
“Sometimes you have to win something to get over that point and Wydad is used to winning something and they have won the Champions League already,” he said. “So maybe it is just that extra experience, the extra mental part that plays. But if they continue like this, I think they will dominate in the next couple of years.”
