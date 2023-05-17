'Champions League title would not change City's legacy'

Manchester - Treble-chasing Manchester City may be on a quest for their first Champions League title but manager Pep Guardiola said claiming the trophy will not define his team's legacy or his own.
"My legacy, our legacy is exceptional already," Guardiola told a press conference.
City host holders Real Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final tonight, following a 1-1 draw a week ago at the Bernabeu when Kevin De Bruyne scored a sumptous long-range equaliser after Vinicius Jr's equally brilliant first-half goal.
Guardiola guided Barcelona to Champions League titles in 2009 and 2011 and, while his City side have won the Premier League in four of the last five years - and could claim a fifth on Sunday - Europe's elite club competition remains elusive.
City are potentially four wins away from a treble as they play Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.
"My legacy maybe could have a book about it one day," he said in Spanish. "Legacy is we've had a great time, played great football. The best legacy you can have is you performed well and played well."
To that end, the 52-year-old Guardiola has told his players to soak in the thrill of the moment on Wednesday rather than get hung up on the magnitude of the occasion.
"We know how important it is tomorrow, maybe one of the most important ones. We can't deny that," Guardiola said.
"But I said to the players enjoy the moment, how fortunate we are, how incredibly lucky we are to be here... We'll do everything, give everything."
Guardiola said his team must play "much better" than the Madrid game, he would like his team to be more fluid in attack.
City lost to Chelsea in their lone appearance in the Champions League final in 2021, which defender Kyle Walker called a big learning moment for the team.
What would a Champions League trophy mean?
"We have to just look over the road at Manchester United and what they've accomplished over the years," he said. - Reuters
'Champions League title would not change City's legacy'
Guardiola chases historic treble but he must stop Real
