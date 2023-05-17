Sundowns urged to win Champions League for Shakoane

Mamelodi Sundowns legends Roger Feutmba and Bennet Mnguni have urged the club to win the CAF Champions League to honour the late Alex "Goldfinger" Shakoane.
Shakoane was laid to rest yesterday in Garsfontein where the players and technical team bade farewell to the charismatic official.
He died over a week ago following a short illness and was remembered for his gold rings and necklaces during his funeral service in Mamelodi.
Speaking after the funeral, Feutmba, who revealed that it was Shakoane who first approached him to join Sundowns back in the 90s, said winning the Champions League will be the perfect way to honour him.
"I just wish that the team would honour him by winning the Champions League and I truly believe that we deserve it," Feutmba told the media yesterday.
Sundowns are favourites to reach the Champions League final when they host Wydad Casablanca in the semifinal second leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3pm). The first leg in Casablanca this past weekend ended goalless, and Feutmba is optimistic they will go all the way.
"Taking into consideration the quality of football they are playing, I believe that if they win it is going to be justice," he said.
Meanwhile, Mnguni believes that should Sundowns win against Wydad on Saturday, he doesn't see them losing in the final between the winner of Al Ahly and Esperance game in the other semifinal.
"I put my head on the block that Sundowns will win this Champions League title because the other teams should be a walkover," he said. "Wydad ... it is a difficult team. Al Ahly or Esperance will never beat us."
A lot of speakers spoke about how charismatic Shakoane was during the funeral proceedings, including CAF president Patrice Motsepe, current and former players Denis Onyango, Hlompho Kekana, Sundowns official and friend Trott Moloto and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.
Motsepe said Shakoane used to call and console him every time Sundowns were playing badly.
"Back in the days when Sundowns were not playing well, Alex would phone me because he thought he could console me," Motsepe said. 'Things will turn out right president', he would say; and that's why I didn't want him next to me at the stadium because he could read my eyes quickly."
Sundowns urged to win Champions League for Shakoane
Legendary PRO 'Goldfinger' laid to rest
Image: Veli Nhlapo
