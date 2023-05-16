‘Current Chiefs players don’t realise how big this club is’ — says club legend Neil Tovey

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs captain Neil Tovey doesn’t agree with the Amakhosi fans resorting to violence but understands the frustrations which boiled over after the 1-0 loss to SuperSport United in Rustenburg in their penultimate PSL fixture last Saturday.

Beleaguered head coach Arthur Zwane was struck by an object which was thrown from the stands and sustained an injury underneath his eye.

Zwane was swiftly escorted off the pitch by club officials and police as disgruntled Chiefs supporters vented their anger.

Chiefs have been without silverware for eight years and since the Naturena-based club last enjoyed success, Sundowns have accumulated 15 trophies which puts the former’s plight into context.

Amakhosi have also had a high turnover of head coaches, with Giovanni Solinas, Ernst Middendorp, Gavin Hunt and Stuart Baxter (in his second coaching stint), having all preceded Zwane, who penned a three-year contract in 2022.