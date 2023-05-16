Blame balls and bumpy pitches for poor strike rate

Former PSL Golden Boot winner Katlego “Mahoota” Mashego has chalked up the low goal-scoring rate in the DStv Premiership to the routine of using different match balls, instead of one uniformed official ball like in top leagues in the world, and the poor quality of pitches.
“The low scoring rate doesn’t mean our strikers lack quality. South African football doesn’t allow for players to score many goals as they should... it doesn’t. We use different balls for different home games and away games, that plays a big role in how players perform,” Mashego, who won the leading scorer’s gong with 13 goals for Swallows in the 2012/13 season, told Sowetan.
“It’s a pity that it’s something that doesn’t concern the high-ranking officials of the league. In England, they play the whole season with one Nike ball...I mean you’d get used to the ball, the way it bounces, the way it moves and what not, so that gives strikers an edge.”
The retired striker expanded: “It’s difficult to adjust to using different balls. You are [Mamelodi] Sundowns, you use a Puma ball at home and you go to Arrows, you use an Adidas ball, you go to Cape Town City, you get an Umbro ball. Balls are not the same. The pitches are not right as well, some are bumpy and all those factors play a role.”
Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile and Khanyisa Mayo of Cape Town City are tied on 12 goals at the summit of the scoring chart heading into the last round of fixtures. This means that even the paltry 15-goal mark is unlikely to be reached this season.
Shalulile, who won the Golden Boot award with 23 strikes last term, will be hoping to go clear of Mayo when they host Maritzburg in their final league game at Loftus Versfeld tonight (7.30pm). Mayo’s City face Kaizer Chiefs away on Saturday.
Mahoota has tipped Shalulile to retain his Golden Boot accolade, albeit admiring Mayo. “I like Mayo because he’s a left footer like me, a very intelligent player... but Shalulile has an edge because of his experience and the supply he gets from those quality players at Sundowns,” Mashego said.
Fixtures (all at 3pm unless stated)
Today: Sundowns v Maritzburg, Loftus (7.30pm)
Saturday: Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay; Sekhukhune v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba; Swallows v Marumo, Dobsonville; AmaZulu v Pirates, Moses Mabhida; Stellenbosch v Galaxy, Danie Craven; Chiefs v CPT City, FNB; Bay v Royal, King Zwelithini.
Image: Petri Oeschger
