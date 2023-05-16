Athenkosi Tsotsi looks at some of the lanky forwards that are in the DStv Premiership.
Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana (Kaizer Chiefs, 1,90m)
Bimenyimana started the season as Chiefs’ first-choice striker, however, is now playing second fiddle to Christian Saile. Although he has had an impact of some sort, scoring seven goals in 16, the Burundi international has struggled to be in sync with the team in open play and that has seen him fall out of favour with Chiefs mentor Arthur Zwane.
Does height really matter?
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Bienvenu Eva Nga (Orlando Pirates, 1,90m)
Last season at Chippa United Nga played 29 matches in the league, scoring 10 goals. At the Eastern Cape side, he was dominant, using his huge frame to trouble defenders and contributing with important goals. This season at the Bucs, he has struggled to find his footing, with Pirates being a team that thrives on attacking on the transition, Nga is out of place. He does not fit Pirates’ philosophy.
Image: Kabelo Leputu/ BackpagePix
Wonderboy Makhubu (Sekhukhune United, 1,90m)
Makhubu’s best spell in his career so far was at the University of Pretoria, where he was on loan from Baroka. Amatuks played football that was tailor-made for him. Their helicopter football allowed him to be at his best. From the long ball played, he would win the aerial duel. The move to Babina Noko has not worked out for him.
Thamsanqa Gabuza (SuperSport United, 1,83m)
The veteran striker has been a regular feature in the PSL over the last decade. He’s known for bulldozing defenders and missing sitters. This season he has played 25 matches for SuperSport. He even had a stint as a centre-back. As a defender he was decent, understanding positioning and clearing balls for fun.
