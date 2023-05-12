The judicial conduct tribunal hearing into the conduct of suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele continues.
Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by being a judge and chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board at the same time.
She is accused of advancing corruption and state capture.
WATCH LIVE | Judicial conduct tribunal hearing of judge Makhubele continues
Judicial conduct tribunal adjourns judge Makhubele inquiry to May
Prasa executive grilled on alleged bias against judge Makhubele
Judge Makhubele's counsel: state suffered no financial loss from her delay in taking office
