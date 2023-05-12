×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial conduct tribunal hearing of judge Makhubele continues

By TimesLIVE - 12 May 2023 - 10:18

The judicial conduct tribunal hearing into the conduct of suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele continues. 

Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by being a judge and chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board at the same time.

She is accused of advancing corruption and state capture.

TimesLIVE

Judicial conduct tribunal adjourns judge Makhubele inquiry to May

The judicial conduct tribunal hearing into the conduct of suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele has been adjourned to May 8.
News
2 months ago

Prasa executive grilled on alleged bias against judge Makhubele

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa executive for legal, risk and compliance Martha Ngoye was grilled on Thursday on her alleged bias against judge ...
News
2 months ago

Judge Makhubele's counsel: state suffered no financial loss from her delay in taking office

The judicial conduct tribunal hearing against Pretoria high court judge Tintswalo Makhubele on Wednesday heard that the state suffered no financial ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...