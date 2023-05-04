Zwane not banking on history to beat Pirates

Recent history says Kaizer Chiefs always come out on top in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates when they'd failed to win their previous game.
Even so, club coach Arthur Zwane doesn't want to read too much into this madcap record as they host bitter rivals Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm). In February, Chiefs beat Pirates 1-0 in the league on the back of being stunned 3-2 by Golden Arrows earlier in the week, while Pirates had beaten Maritzburg United 2-1 in their previous outing.
Chiefs head into this Saturday's derby wounded after losing 2-1 to Swallows in the league on Monday.
Another Chiefs' 1-0 win over Pirates in the first round of the current DStv Premiership campaign last October came when they had played to a goalless draw against AmaZulu in their previous game six days earlier, while Pirates' past outing was a 3-0 win over dominant Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal, seven days before the meeting at FNB.
"I hear a lot of people talking about us always winning the derby when we had lost the previous game... yes, that record is there for everyone to see, but for me that's more like perception,'' Zwane said during a media conference at the side's headquarters in Naturena yesterday.
"That [the game before the derby against Pirates] should be the game that boosts your confidence and helps you to be ready for the derby mentally and physically. Losing every time before the derby counts for nothing ... to be quite honest. It's a different ball game altogether. Why am I saying that? We all know that you can't rely on history.''
Zwane is also not banking on their derby pedigree, having won all five of the last meetings with the Sea Robbers. "In football you can't rely more on what you've done in the past. Yes, we have won those games [the past five Soweto derbies] but this will be a different Orlando Pirates,'' Zwane noted.
According to the Chiefs trainer, the team who creates more chances will win at FNB Stadium. "This is football, it's very unpredictable. The best team will win, the team who'll create more chances,'' Zwane said.
Zwane not banking on history to beat Pirates
'In football you can't rely on what you did in the past'
