CAF dream run continues as Gallants clinch semis spot

After exceeding expectations by reaching the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal following their 2-1 aggregate win over Pyramids at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday, Marumo Gallants caretaker coach Raymond Madaka insists they are not surprised by their success in this competition.
In their third year of existence, they bettered their efforts from the last season of the competition and sealed their place in the last four.
They won 1-0 at Royal Bafokeng as Celimpilo Ngema scored the only goal in the first half to help his side win 2-1 on aggregate after drawing 1-1 in the first leg away.
They will now face Tanzanian side Young Africans in the semifinal on May 10 away.
Their run on the continental stage came as a shock for many as they spent most of the time this season in the DStv Premiership at the bottom of the log table, but they have excelled in the competition.
“When we started at the beginning, where we were going was too far and we didn't see the road ahead, but in the middle of the campaign, it started showing that the way we were playing, the possibilities were there,” Mdaka told Sowetan yesterday.
“But when we started, we didn’t think we would go this far. When you spend time with people most of the time, you see how far they can go and you see their progress, so it is not a shock for us.
“When you start getting results, especially when you go away and get positive results, it gives us confidence that we can now go all the way. The results we got away gave us belief. Now we believe anything can happen. When we reach this stage, there is not much difference from the other teams.”
Gallants won’t have time to celebrate their excellent run as they shift their focus to an important match against struggling Maritzburg United in the league relegation battle at Harry Gwala Stadium tomorrow (5.15pm).
They are just two points above the relegation zone with three matches remaining, having won only five of the 27 games and Mdaka said the focus now was on trying to survive relegation.
“It’s a tough assignment. They will be fighting with everything they have,” he said.
“We just have to continue with our run going forward and hope we collect points. It’s a must for the players to change their focus because of the situation we have.”
CAF dream run continues as Gallants clinch semis spot
Uphill battle in PSL spoils the party
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
