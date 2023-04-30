Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has urged his players to block out the noise about the Soweto derby and focus on their important bout against relegation-threatened Swallows FC.
Chiefs coach Zwane urges players to block out Soweto derby noise and focus on clash against Swallows
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has urged his players to block out the noise about the Soweto derby and focus on their important bout against relegation-threatened Swallows FC.
Chiefs will continue their big fight for the runners-up spot in the DStv Premiership when they host Swallows at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday (3pm).
With three games left before the end of the season, Zwane’s troops are fourth on the Premiership log table with 44 points, three behind second-placed SuperSport United.
After the Swallows clash, Amakhosi will have another important fixture against Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semifinal on Saturday.
Zwane admits it has been a challenge to prepare for the Swallows meeting with most people speaking about the Pirates clash.
“That is something that is very key from our side as the technical team as to how we manage the players,” Zwane said.
“Fortunately, some of us played these games and we know how important it is to focus on collecting points just before the derby.
“Sometimes the derby can make you forget about what is important. What is key for us is to take one game at a time.
“As soon as we are done playing the game on Monday, we will focus on the Pirates game though it’s a bit difficult because people are talking about the derby, more especially after a great performance like this (against Chippa United),” he said.
“People are already thinking Pirates, and not Swallows. It gets to our players' ears, and they start thinking about the derby.
“We must manage it and we have been in that situation while we were still players. I think we have the advantage of helping these players on how to manage themselves and the entire squad.”
Chiefs will host Swallows on the back of a 1-0 victory over Chippa while the Birds are also buoyed by a 1-0 win over fellow relegation candidate Maritzburg United on Thursday.
The 13th placed Swallows, who have 31 points, are six points above bottom-placed Maritzburg.
