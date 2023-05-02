Winning spirit will see us beat Royal AM – Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro hopes their six successive victories will be enough motivation for his side as they look to end the week on a high note.
The Buccaneers registered their sixth successive win when they edged TS Galaxy 2-1 at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday, with goals from Terrence Dzvukamanja and Deon Hotto while Given Msimango netted for his side.
In what will be an important week for his side as they look to maintain their second place in the DStv Premiership when they host Royal AM tomorrow at Orlando Stadium (3pm), and also looking to reach the Nedbank Cup final when they face bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, Riveiro said it was important that they won against the Rockets.
“We appreciate the victory, six in a row if I’m not mistaken, all credit to the players, staff... we are working a lot, the players, the staff, and it’s nice to continue collecting wins,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV after the match.
“We have to understand what we do is being part of a show, we’re playing for the fans, ourselves, our families but especially for them [fans] and it’s special to know they will have a good day, night and hopefully a good week.”
Riveiro was also pleased with the effort his side showed to get maximum points and that this is the energy they will need to display against Royal and Chiefs again this week.
“Very intense game, we started very well, I think we played very well in the first 30 minutes, the game was under control, then we took the lead, but they increased the level of intensity or aggressiveness in the defensive phase,” he said.
“They pushed and levelled matters at the end of the first half. I think the second half, we started well again, dominating, but the last 20 minutes, we couldn’t find control the way we wanted and were very exposed.
“But we did a fantastic job, very good performance [in a run] of many games in high intensity and it’s normal that within the 90 minutes that we will play a bit bad.”
Fixtures
Today: SuperSport v Stellenbosch, TUT (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Pirates v Royal, Orlando (3pm); Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba (5.15pm); Maritzburg v Gallants, Harry Gwala (5.15pm); CPT v Arrows, Cape Town (7.30pm); AmaZulu v Sundowns, Princess Magogo (7.30pm); Bay v Chippa, Chatsworth (7.30pm).
Nedbank Cup semifinal
Saturday: Chiefs v Pirates, FNB (3pm).
Sunday: Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (3pm)
Winning spirit will see us beat Royal AM – Riveiro
Bucs coach praises players, fans after Galaxy win
Image: Antonio Muchave
