Thoka to recommend six Marumo reserves for first team

Marumo Gallants reserves team coach Matsemela Thoka has revealed that he will be recommending six players in the DStv Diski Challenge ranks to the club’s chairperson Abram Sello for the first team.

Thoka joined the Gallants development structures when they were in disarray having finished bottom of the table last season. The team has improved, as they are in 11th place and have won seven games this season.

“There’s been improvement, there have been some changes, and the boys that I have assembled are very talented,” said Thoka, reflecting on the progress made by his team.

“Most of the players are new in the team, with fewer players from last season to mix the team. I have been impressed with their performance, it’s just that in some of the games the boys made mistakes and got punished, we lost many games because of our mistakes,” he said.

The former Baroka mentor has a reputation for having an eye for talent, the likes of Evidence Makgopa, Gift Motupa and Thabiso Kutumela were developed by him. Looking at his current squad, Thoka is optimistic that some can go on to make it in the professional game.

“After the end of the season I will make recommendations to the chairman,” he said.

“I don’t hide anything from the boys and there are six players that are ready for the first team, I can recommend them. Those boys can play, and they can make a difference. They need to be accommodated because they are young boys, they need to understand the PSL and being in the elite league.

“If a young boy comes from the DDC side and you throw him deeply in the team, you are not protecting him. If we promote some of the players, the first team needs to accommodate them, and protect and bring them gradually until they can see that they are fit to play,” Thoka said.

The young Gallants side will take on Maritzburg United tomorrow at the Harry Gwala Stadium (10am).

DDC fixtures:

Tomorrow: Golden Arrows v SuperSport United, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, 10am; TS Galaxy v Chippa United, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, 10am; Maritzburg United v Marumo Gallants; Harry Gwala Stadium, 10am; Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, noon.

Sunday: Swallows v Sekhukhune United, Dobsonville Stadium, 10am; Richards Bay v AmaZulu, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, 10am; Stellenbosch v Royal AM, Idas Valley Sports Ground, noon; Kaizer Chiefs v Cape Town City, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, noon.