Sekhukhune United left-back Philani Zulu expects their game against his previous club, AmaZulu, at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow to be very tough, lauding Usuthu’s ability to use substitutions to turn the tables whenever things are not in their favour.
“The game against AmaZulu won’t be an easy one, especially because it is this time of the season, where every team is fighting very hard to achieve their goals. Every game is a cup final. They [AmaZulu] are a strong team with a lot of quality players and good individuals who can bring them back into the game even their substitutions in the past few games they’ve played, they’ve made an impact,” Zulu said yesterday.
Babina Noko are unbeaten in their last six outings with four wins and two draws in all competitions. The recent resurgence has pumped up the outfit, according to Zulu who’s also crediting camaraderie for their great run.
“Looking at the way we’ve been playing in the past few games and the results we managed to get, we are confident and feeling really good. The atmosphere among us as players is what has been pushing us the most. Even the players who are not in the starting line-up have that mentality to want to help the team win, the togetherness is amazing here. Hopefully, we’ll succeed as we’ve been doing of late,” Zulu said.
Meanwhile, TS Galaxy will be eager to end Orlando Pirates’ juggernaut and ensure they are safe from relegation when they host them at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday. Pirates have recorded seven successive wins across all competitions and look certain to finish second and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup, while Galaxy are six points away from relegation zone.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Royal v CPT City, Chatsworth (3pm); Stellenbosch v Arrows, Danie Craven (5.30pm); AmaZulu v Sekhukhune, Moses Mabhida (8pm)
Sunday: Galaxy v Pirates, Mbombela (3pm)
Monday: Chiefs v Swallows, Peter Mokaba (3pm)
Tuesday: SuperSport v Stellenbosch, TUT (7:30pm)
Zulu credits camaraderie for Sekhukhune's great run
Galaxy eager to end Pirates’ winning streak and avoid relegation
Image: Philip Maeta
Sekhukhune United left-back Philani Zulu expects their game against his previous club, AmaZulu, at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow to be very tough, lauding Usuthu’s ability to use substitutions to turn the tables whenever things are not in their favour.
“The game against AmaZulu won’t be an easy one, especially because it is this time of the season, where every team is fighting very hard to achieve their goals. Every game is a cup final. They [AmaZulu] are a strong team with a lot of quality players and good individuals who can bring them back into the game even their substitutions in the past few games they’ve played, they’ve made an impact,” Zulu said yesterday.
Babina Noko are unbeaten in their last six outings with four wins and two draws in all competitions. The recent resurgence has pumped up the outfit, according to Zulu who’s also crediting camaraderie for their great run.
“Looking at the way we’ve been playing in the past few games and the results we managed to get, we are confident and feeling really good. The atmosphere among us as players is what has been pushing us the most. Even the players who are not in the starting line-up have that mentality to want to help the team win, the togetherness is amazing here. Hopefully, we’ll succeed as we’ve been doing of late,” Zulu said.
Meanwhile, TS Galaxy will be eager to end Orlando Pirates’ juggernaut and ensure they are safe from relegation when they host them at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday. Pirates have recorded seven successive wins across all competitions and look certain to finish second and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup, while Galaxy are six points away from relegation zone.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Royal v CPT City, Chatsworth (3pm); Stellenbosch v Arrows, Danie Craven (5.30pm); AmaZulu v Sekhukhune, Moses Mabhida (8pm)
Sunday: Galaxy v Pirates, Mbombela (3pm)
Monday: Chiefs v Swallows, Peter Mokaba (3pm)
Tuesday: SuperSport v Stellenbosch, TUT (7:30pm)
Mokwena cautious despite Sundowns’ big lead
Venda FA aim to trip NFD title chasers CT Spurs
Birds boost survival chance after win
Goss eyes Bafana's first choice spot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos