Moti Group's plans will help unlock Africa's economic promise

For instance, growing pressure on fiscal budgets in the wake of the pandemic has further restricted the governments’ ability to service basic education, healthcare and infrastructure requirements. Against this backdrop, business leaders need to step into the fray to fill the gap, adopting a broad view of transformation and innovating with deeper purpose to help meet the continent’s most pressing needs.

“To rewrite Africa’s story and unlock our economic promise, businesses must take a leading role in supporting transformation and economic empowerment. We can no longer afford to continue with business as usual,” says Mogajane.

“But to be effective, transformation cannot be about tokenism. It needs to be about creating shared wealth, stimulating socioeconomic development, and inculcating a culture of entrepreneurship in local communities.”

For instance, the Moti Group is preparing to exploit the meteoric growth of the electric vehicle (EV) industry with the launch of a new lithium mining operation in Zimbabwe — a mineral used in the production of EV batteries. Drawing on its experience in mining, as well as Mogajane’s own expertise in regulatory compliance, it hopes to develop a local lithium processing plant, bringing beneficiation activities and job creation back into the country.

Simultaneously, the company hopes to become a powerful force for social good with its new African Hero project. This project represents the Moti Group’s turnkey solution for improving public service delivery: it plans to roll out hundreds of recycled shipping containers, which have been fully renovated to create modern schools and clinics, across sub-Saharan Africa in the next few years.

Equipped with solar power, backup generators, water purification and filtration systems, air-conditioning and security, these ready-made healthcare and education facilities are completely self-sufficient. Additionally, they can be deployed within three weeks, anywhere across the continent, even where there is little pre-existing infrastructure.