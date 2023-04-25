×

Soccer

Buthelezi confident Downs can go all the way in CAF

Bafana legend reckons Rulani's team are up there while others dropped

25 April 2023 - 07:35
Neville Khoza Journalist
Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns shoots past Fawaaz Basadien of Stellenbosch FC. Sundowns face Richards Bay today.
Image: Grant Pitcher

With Mamelodi Sundowns having one foot in the CAF Champions League semifinal following their 4-1 victory over CR Belouizdad in the first leg, former player Linda Buthelezi has backed them to go all the way and win the continental title this season.

Sundowns have failed to pass the quarterfinal stage in the past three editions but they have a chance of ending that after thumping the Algerian side on Saturday.

They will host Belouizdad in the return leg at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (3pm).

After watching the Brazilians’ clinical display on Saturday, Buthelezi is convinced they will now go all the way and win the title this time.

“They can win it. I mean, the players are very motivated now. They are just like an intelligent student in a class, he/she doesn't want to raise his hand sometimes because they know the answer," Buthelezi, affectionately known as Mercedes-Benz, told Sowetan yesterday.

"Sundowns are very intelligent when it comes to the achievements they have, they are more motivated and I still believe that if coach Rulani Mokwena can motivate them more they will go all the way.

“I’m very positive about Sundowns and the players that will go all the way and win it.”

Sundowns won their only Champions League title in 2016.

Buthelezi also believes that this season they are far ahead compared to other teams in the competition, which makes them favorites to win it.

“Most of the teams in the continent have dropped,” he said.

“Now Sundowns are top because they have done well in the past in building the team and they are more motivated."

Meanwhile, Sundowns will return to DStv Premiership action this afternoon, hosting Richards Bay at Loftus Versfeld (3pm), and their defender Khuliso Mudau said they'll seek to return to winning ways after a four-match domestic winless run.

“We are a bit tired, but we have a serious game on Tuesday. The mentality is right from the boys, we’ve to win, we have been drawing and losing, so we need to bring the team back [to winning ways],” Mudau told the club media department.

"They (Richards Bay) are a good side. We are not getting results and if we can go to this match with the right mentality and energy, we can win."

Fixtures

Today: Sundowns v Bay, Loftus Versfeld (3pm).

Thursday: Chippa v Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm): Swallows v Maritzburg, Dobsonville (5.30pm).

Saturday: Royal v CPT, Chatsworth (3pm): Stellenbosch v Arrows, Danie Craven (5.30pm): AmaZulu v Sekhukhune, Moses Mabhida (8pm).

Sunday: Galaxy v Pirates, Mbombela (3pm).

