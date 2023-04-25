Kerr rues late penalty as Marumo return with a draw

Despite having an advantage heading into the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal against Pyramids at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday (6pm), Marumo Gallants coach Dylan Kerr was not entirely happy after they conceded a late penalty to draw 1-1 in the first leg.
Gallants were close to securing victory after Ranga Chavaviro had given them a lead early in the second half, but they conceded a penalty deep in injury time. Ramadan Sobhi converted to steal a draw for the Cairo club.
“It’s disappointing because we should have come away with a 1-0 victory and we missed some good chances and I’m just disappointed that we could not finish with three or four (goals),” Kerr told Sowetan yesterday.
“But you have to be happy going to the top Egyptian side like Pyramids and not to lose, that was the aim. So we got an away goal and and in everyone’s eyes it is a good result, but from that second-half performance we should have won by more.
“I'm happy with the players, I'm happy with the way they set the tone in the second half. Credit to the players. We've now had seven games in 18 days with a lot of travelling and we managed to get a result in Egypt.”
With an away goal advantage, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will need a goalless draw now to progress to the semifinal, but Kerr said they still have to work hard as the Egyptians will still be a threat.
“They are a very good team. We have to be careful like I said to them, that we have an opportunity to be in the semifinal of a major cup competition in Africa, he said.
“If we continue to play the way I like them to play and be consistent for 90 minutes and not 45, we will have a chance. No one gave us a chance in Egypt and we proved them wrong.”
The Limpopo side boast an unbeaten record at home in the Confederation Cup, having recorded seven wins and one draw from eight matches as the hosts.
The winner of the tie will take on either Rivers United of Nigeria or Young Africans in the semifinals next month. Yanga, as the Tanzanian giants are also known as, enjoy a huge advantage after 2-0 away victory.
Kerr rues late penalty as Marumo return with a draw
Away goal in 1-1 result gives Gallants advantage ahead of home leg
Image: Weam Mostafa\BackpagePix
