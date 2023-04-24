Mamelodi Sundowns coach has asked his players to remain humble and not get complacent after taking a huge step towards reaching the CAF Champions League semifinal.
The Brazilians produced a five-star performance to thump CR Belouizdad 4-1 at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Saturday in the quarterfinal first leg.
A brace by striker Peter Shalulile, who in the process scored his 100th top-flight goal, and each from Neo Maema and Cassius Mailula, gave the Brazilians a huge advantage going into the second at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
“Strange things have happened in football. We have a lot of humility, we beat a very good side,” Mokwena told the media after the match.
“We still have to face a very good side in Pretoria. Top coach, top players, and it’s only halfway. Our feet firmly on the ground because this is only halftime.”
Sundowns could reach the semifinals for the first time since 2018/19 should they complete the job in the second leg after being knocked out at the quarterfinal of the competition in their past three seasons.
Despite their recent victory, Brazilian coach says it's not yet over
Mokwena cautions Downs to keep the focus
Image: BackpagePix
Sundowns coach Mokwena happy to work with Komphela and Mngqithi
Mokwena said their clinical performance was due to the amount of hard work they put in behind the scenes to prepare for this match.
“We asked for a lot of concentration and a lot of sacrifices. The players worked hard on watching videos of the opposition and we knew a lot about them,” he said.
“I don’t have to have an opinion about the opposition because I have to give a lot of respect for the fact that it is only the halfway mark of the tie.
“What I would say is congratulations to this group, a football club in its entirety and everybody involved, to the supporters at home and I am sure they enjoyed this match.
“Credit to the players, big personality, big performance and a lot of respect and credit must go to the players. They are incredible human beings.
“It is the quarterfinal of the Champions League, it is tough and we should be under no illusions that the scoreline represents how physical and demanding this game was for us.”
