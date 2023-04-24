Orlando Pirates mentor Jose Riveiro is convinced that it was written in the stars that they would deliver a fantastic performance against Cape Town City.
Pirates came from a goal down to outwit City 2-1 at Orlando Stadium at the weekend, with Terrence Dzvukamanja and Monnapule Saleng on target. Khanyisa Mayo’s early strike, which had broken the deadlock, eventually proved a mere consolation for the Citizens.
“To be honest, I had a feeling this week and today, especially the whole day before the game, that we were going to perform very well today because I am watching the team every day [at training]. We got that punch [referring to conceding early] but still we managed to react immediately and that makes me feel very optimistic,” Riveiro said.
Riveiro is also pleased that the Sea Robbers are in top gear at a crucial stage of the campaign as the games are coming in thick and fast. Pirates have now won five games on the trot in the DStv Premiership, looking certain to finish second and qualify for the CAF Champions League.
“It’s difficult to deal with the tight schedule when the results are bad and you are not really optimistic, facing the next one then it’s much more difficult. It’s good for us that we are going to the last part of the season, like I said a week ago, in a very good moment and we feel very confident and strong in this moment. We don’t want to stop,” Riveiro said.
Meanwhile, Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler conceded that their objective to finish in the top three was now far-fetched after the Pirates defeat. “We’ve four games left... the gap [between them and the top three teams] is now even bigger. To try and finish in the top three is going to be a challenge,” noted Tinkler.
Pirates’ next game is against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday, while City travel to Royal AM a day earlier.
Bucs poised to finish second
Riveiro punches the air as Pirates triumph
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Orlando Pirates mentor Jose Riveiro is convinced that it was written in the stars that they would deliver a fantastic performance against Cape Town City.
Pirates came from a goal down to outwit City 2-1 at Orlando Stadium at the weekend, with Terrence Dzvukamanja and Monnapule Saleng on target. Khanyisa Mayo’s early strike, which had broken the deadlock, eventually proved a mere consolation for the Citizens.
“To be honest, I had a feeling this week and today, especially the whole day before the game, that we were going to perform very well today because I am watching the team every day [at training]. We got that punch [referring to conceding early] but still we managed to react immediately and that makes me feel very optimistic,” Riveiro said.
Riveiro is also pleased that the Sea Robbers are in top gear at a crucial stage of the campaign as the games are coming in thick and fast. Pirates have now won five games on the trot in the DStv Premiership, looking certain to finish second and qualify for the CAF Champions League.
“It’s difficult to deal with the tight schedule when the results are bad and you are not really optimistic, facing the next one then it’s much more difficult. It’s good for us that we are going to the last part of the season, like I said a week ago, in a very good moment and we feel very confident and strong in this moment. We don’t want to stop,” Riveiro said.
Meanwhile, Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler conceded that their objective to finish in the top three was now far-fetched after the Pirates defeat. “We’ve four games left... the gap [between them and the top three teams] is now even bigger. To try and finish in the top three is going to be a challenge,” noted Tinkler.
Pirates’ next game is against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday, while City travel to Royal AM a day earlier.
Timid Chiefs blow chance to fight for PSL second spot
Maritzburg in final push to avoid automatic relegation
Safa posts R2.9m loss, will hire junior coaches and announce Bafana sponsor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos