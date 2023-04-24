Fresh from their 4-1 victory over CR Belouizdad in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg in Algiers on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns full-back Khuliso Mudau has urged his teammates to have the same mentality when they host Richards Bay in the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday (3pm).
Since winning the league title earlier this month, Sundowns have drawn three and lost once in domestic matches and will look to end that run against the Natal Rich Boyz.
On Saturday, they produced a clinical display to beat the Algerian side away to have one foot in the semifinal, and Mudau wants to see the same attitude against Bay.
“We are a bit tired, but we have a serious game on Tuesday. The mentality is right from the boys, we’ve to win, we have been drawing and losing, so we need to bring the team back [to winning ways],” Mudau told the club media department.
"They are a good side as I said. We are not getting results and if we can go to this match with the right mentality and energy, we can win the game.
The 27-year-old added that their focus was fully on this match and they would only think about the return leg against Belouzidad later in the week.
“As a team, we have 24 hours to dwell on the previous results. Obviously we won and we did celebrate the win, but we are fully focused on this game,” he said.
“We will love the supporters to come in numbers because their support will boost and help us to win this game.”
Mudau raises war cry ahead of Richards Bay clash
Sundowns look to return to full steam
Image: Lefty Shivambu
