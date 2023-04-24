Despite dropping five points from their past two games, Kaizer Chiefs mentor Arthur Zwane has refused to throw in the towel in their bid to finish second on the DStv Premiership table.
Chiefs’ lacklustre display saw them lose 1-0 to Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday, having played a 1-all draw against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium in their previous league fixture nearly two weeks ago. Amakhosi now find themselves six points behind second-placed SuperSport United, who have played one extra game.
Even so, Zwane has sounded hopeful that they can still earn the coveted second spot to qualify for the next edition of the CAF Champions League, insinuating SuperSport and Orlando Pirates, who are third and five points, can still drop points.
“I am one person that doesn’t give up too easily. This is football, anything can happen at any given time. Yes we dropped points today [on Sunday] and I am disappointed and I know we could have done better,” said Zwane.
“It’s one of those things. We never know what’s going to happen because everyone is fighting to be in the top eight and some are avoiding relegation. There are no easy games this time of the season.”
Sammy Seabi netted the solitary goal that sank Chiefs, benefiting from yet another error from the Amakhosi defence as Siyabonga Ngezana failed to kick the ball away from their box. Chiefs have failed to keep a clean sheet in all their past five outings in all competitions, having last done so when they beat Richards Bay 1-0 early last month. Zwane has admitted conceding constantly was a worrying factor.
“It’s a worrying factor [that they can’t stop leaking goals]. I think we had it covered, unfortunately the ball hit Siya’s [Ngezana’s] boot and fell in their path and they converted,” Zwane noted.
Chiefs coach prays for Supersport, Bucs to slip up
Zwane not giving up on race for log second spot
