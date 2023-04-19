Fans in Norway raise R2m on hearing ex-Bafana keeper Baron is living in poverty

Football supporters in Norway have raised close to R2m after hearing former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Emile Baron, who played for Lillestrøm SK, was living in poverty and relying on handouts to feed his family.

Two reports detailing Baron's heartbreaking story on the website of Norwegian channel TV2 caught the attention of supporters in the country where the former Hellenic, Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits goalkeeper gained popularity playing for Lillestrøm from January 1999 to July 2004.

In a fundraising drive led by the official supporters' group of the club, Kanari-Fansen, fans and well-wishers in Norway contributed 1.1 million Kroner (R1.9m) to help Baron and his family get back on their feet.

The drive was confirmed by Baron and Lillestrøm communications head Morten Stokstad, who said by April 4 “1,099,300 Kroner was raised” and “4,961 individuals” gave money.

TimesLIVE is informed that, after an eviction from a single-bedroom house, some of the money has already been sent to Baron and alternative accommodation is being planned for the family of four.