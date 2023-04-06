Chippa fired up ahead of collision with Pirates

Chippa United coach Kurt Lentjies has urged his side to build on their performance from the 1-1 draw with SuperSport United last weekend when they host in-form Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
Lentjies was satisfied with the display his side produced and wants them to show the same against the Buccaneers to get something out of the game.
“The mood has been good in the camp, obviously the last result against SuperSport, we played a team who were second on the log and walked away with a draw [even though] we actually felt we could have won the match,” Lentjies told the media yesterday.
“Now we are looking forward to the game on Saturday and we will see what will happen.
“We are playing Pirates, who are second on the log, so we are not looking into form or anything at the moment. We focus on what we can control. What’s going to happen in the 90 minutes, and like I said, the guys are positive.”
The Chilli Boys are two points ahead of second from the bottom Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership table and Lentjies is fully aware that a defeat against the Buccaneers and the Team of Choice winning their match would see them drop to the playoff spot.
“Our objective for every game, whether we play the champions or any other 15 teams in the league, is to get three points, whether we play home or away," he said.
Chippa are also eyeing a league double after they beat Pirates 1-0 at Orlando in August early in the season.
Meanwhile, the Chilli Boys captain Roscoe Pietersen also agreed with his coach that they need to build on that performance against SuperSport.
“We are in good spirits and in a good mood. We had a good performance against SuperSport and I believe we will build on that,” Pietersen said.
“It was quite early in the season when we played them, so we’ve been through a lot of ups and downs during the season.
“And we’ve learned a lot from that and we have more experience from that.”
Fixtures
Tomorrow: SuperSport v Galaxy, TUT, (7.30pm)
Saturday: Richards Bay v Arrows, King Zwelithini, (3pm); Sekhukhune v Maritzburg, Peter Mokaba, (5.30pm); Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela Bay, (5.30pm); Chiefs v Gallants, FNB, (8pm)
Sunday: Royal v Stellenbosch, Chatsworth, (3pm); Swallows v Sundowns, Dobsonville, (3pm); CPT v AmaZulu, Cape Town, (5.30pm).
Chippa fired up ahead of collision with Pirates
Lentjies eyes second league scalp from Bucs
Image: Richard Huggard
