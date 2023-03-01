Foden double eases Man City into FA Cup sixth round, Leicester out

The hosts did not buckle though and had a good shout for a penalty declined when Mark Sykes went down under a challenge from Rico Lewis in the area while Alex Scott forced a decent save from City keeper Stefan Ortega.

Bristol City, who were spared having to deal with rested Erling Haaland, were still very much in the game until De Bruyne split their defence with a ball to Nathan Ake whose pass eventually fell to Foden whose shot deflected into the net off of Zak Vyner.

“It was really tough. Bristol showed us how good they can be. I was impressed by some players, I didn't know them. The second half was much better,” Guardiola said.

Promotion-chasing Blackburn thoroughly deserved their win at Leicester whose form remains wildly unpredictable.

“It's just consistency and mentality and ambition to succeed. That's been too up and down for us,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said.

“I'm really disappointed for the supporters. It's been a real challenge for them this season.

“The FA Cup was an opportunity to get to a quarterfinal, against a Championship team at home, but they were a lot better than us, and we have to be worried about that.”

Fulham's magnificent season continues under Marco Silva with the Cottagers still chasing a European qualification spot on two fronts. They were not at their best against Leeds who had a host of chances and a goal disallowed but still showed their quality.

Palhinha struck a superb curled effort after winning the ball after 21 minutes and Israeli Solomon's 56th-minute goal was almost as impressive.

The remaining four fifth-round ties are on Wednesday with League Cup winners Manchester United at home to West Ham United.