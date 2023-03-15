Haaland’s ‘super strength’ is scoring, City’s super strength is Haaland

Erling Haaland said it was his speed of thought that marked him apart as he fired Manchester City into the Champions League quarterfinals with five goals in a 7-0 demolition of RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

City striker Haaland led Pep Guardiola's side to an aggregate 8-1 rout, after a one-sided last-16 second leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

“I'm blurry in my head. I remember shooting but not thinking,” Haaland, who became the third player in Champions League history to score five goals in a single game, told BT Sport. “I was so tired after my celebrations.

“My super strength is scoring goals. Should I be honest? A lot of goals today, I didn't think [it through in the moment]. I was just trying to get it into the back of the net.