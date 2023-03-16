"The game evolves, the game moves. As players, we should also have modern traits to move with the game. So, playing from the back isn't really about me, but that's where the game is going."
When Sundowns beat Pirates 1-0 last month, Brazilians coach Mokwena hailed Chaine. "They could build from the back, and I thought Chaine was a big difference if you compare to the other games [that we played against them this season],'' Mokwena said last month.
With Richard Ofori training with the rest of the squad and fit, it remains to be seen whether Chaine will retain the No 1 jersey when the Sea Robbers battle it out against SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (5.45pm) in a match that has the potential to paint a clearer picture as to who'll clinch second spot.
Owing to a knee injury that also saw him being omitted from the Ghana World Cup squad late last year, Ofori last featured in an official fixture when Pirates drew 1-all against AmaZulu in a league game at Orlando Stadium on October 14 last year.
Sea Robbers now attack from the back
Shot-stopper Chaine is showstopper of note too
Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has attached little importance to his confidence and composure on the ball amid his meteoric rise at the club.
Despite joining from Chippa United only on transfer deadline day last September, Chaine has already established himself as one of Pirates' top-performers, and received plaudits from the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.
Chaine, a Bloemfontein Celtic development product, is mainly admired for his ability to initiate attacks from the back, thanks to his arrogance and calmness on the ball. Even so, the former Chippa shot-stopper has downplayed the role this trait has played in his resurgence and adaptation to Pirates' way of doing things.
"I don't think any attribute helps you to settle into a football club. Every player has his own strengths and weaknesses but the most important thing is how you apply yourself at a big club like Orlando Pirates and how focused you can be in every training session and in every game,'' Chaine said at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg yesterday.
Riveiro concedes Pirates too far off Downs
