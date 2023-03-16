Klopp urges Liverpool to ‘squeeze everything’ out of season after Madrid loss

Liverpool have been eliminated from the League Cup and FA Cup and are sixth in the Premier League on 42 points after a 1-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Saturday.

“Our job is to squeeze absolutely everything from this season,” Klopp said.

“It's a strange one so far, just our recent two games — a sensational performance against Manchester United, a very good football team, and a really bad performance against Bournemouth, again a good football team but we should not lose that game.

“That put us again under more pressure. Three points, and I think everyone would have really felt it, smelt our breath if you like. There is distance again [to the top four] because other teams won their games.”

Liverpool face a tough stretch of games coming up when they travel to Manchester City and Chelsea before hosting leaders Arsenal in the span of nine days.