Casric Stars defeated Polokwane City 1-0 yesterday at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium as the race for promotion to the Motsepe Foundation Championship took another twist.
The match was played at a high intensity given its importance in the context of the race for promotion. The two sides went into the match knowing they needed to get a result to keep up with Shaun Bartlett's Cape Town Spurs who went to the top after defeating Baroka 3-2 on Tuesday.
Spurs now lead at the top with 47 points. They are followed by City with 46 and Casric are in third place, also with 46 points, but their goal difference is inferior to Polokwane's.
In the opening stanza, tempers were high, crunching tackles were all over the pitch, and bodies were flying, and often on the floor in a physical game. In the eighth minute, City's Francis Baloyi received a red card after a dangerous tackle on Casric's Zebulon Mtshweni, who was then put on a stretcher and substituted by Thabang Mokeona.
Midway through the first half, Casric attacking midfielder Lehlogonolo Mojela was lucky not to get his marching orders after a high kick on Puleng Marema's face. Instead, he was given a yellow card by referee Masixole Bambiso. The man in the middle was all over the place as he tried to control the game.
In the 31st minute, the game got its opening goal. Abbey Sesane put the ball in the back of the net to give Casric the lead. The club from Mpumalanga went to the interval up 1-0.
One point separates three top teams
Casric stun Polokwane as NFD promotion race hots up
Image: Philip Maeta
Casric hope lessons taken from Chiefs defeat spark title bid
With their backs against the wall, and their undefeated record at home under threat, City coach Duncan Lechesa brought in Joseph Mhlongo and Stevens Goovadia at the start of the second half to try to impact the game. They replaced Khomotjo Lekoloane and Bafana Nana. Casric, on the other hand, threw in Given Thibedi for Thabang Semache and then Sipho Zwane replaced Mojela.
As the game unfolded, it was end-to-end chances on both sides as they went in search of goals. The tempers continued to be high, and the players were in each other's faces.
Former Bafana Bafana international Mpho Makola made his debut for City, replacing Marema with seven minutes to go.
Midweek NFD results:
Cape Town Spurs 3-2 Baroka, Magesi 0-1 Black Leopards, Pretoria University 1-2 Hungry Lions, Platinum City Rovers 0-2 NB La Masia, Polokwane 1-0 Casric, Callies 0-0 Tshakhuma, VFA 2-1 JDR, Uthongathi 0-2 All Stars.
