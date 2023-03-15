×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

With the right policies, economic growth can be reignited

MPHO DIPELA | New car sales show consumers are down but not out

By Mpho Dipela - 15 March 2023 - 09:52

Amidst ongoing bouts of load shedding, it is difficult not to fall prey to the pall of doom and gloom which currently lies over SA. But while there are several significant obstacles impeding the path to economic posterity, it is also important to recognise that there are small glimmers of hope for the automotive industry, which indicate that although local households may be down, they are not out yet.

Notably, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) recently reported that SA’s new vehicle market saw higher-than-expected growth of 13.9% in 2022. Given the importance of consumer stimulus for shoring up the local economy, this achievement is particularly noteworthy for both the automotive industry and for wider businesses, demonstrating that despite the growing squeeze on consumers’ pockets, they are still willing to spend...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Fighter's show them times two what you can do!': Malema on 'national shutdown' ...
Police, nurses allowed to work during 'national shutdown': Malema sheds light ...